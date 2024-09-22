This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United sold Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion this summer without signing a central attacking midfielder to replace him, meaning Daniel Farke will be searching for the answer within his first-team squad.

There's no doubt that the Frenchman was one of Leeds' best players and one of the Championship's best creators, and that they would be worse off without him after failing to recruit an established specialist in the playmaker role. Rutter regularly proved to be a difference-maker and match-winner, and often was for Farke.

Despite failing to add a natural playmaker, the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again. They have players who will interpret the role as an attacking midfielder differently to one another, given their respective skill-sets and abilities as footballers.

Joel Piroe is neither a No.9 or No.10 but something in between, whereas Willy Gnonto has been utilised as a second-striker or winger in his career, but Brenden Aaronson has taken the lion's share of minutes centrally so far in the Championship. They are likely to be the three leading candidates and primary options Farke looks to deploy behind Mateo Joseph.

Aaronson picked up his first assist of the season during Leeds' win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, which was his fourth start in a row in the central role behind Leeds' young striker. As things stand, it appears to be his shirt and position to lose at present.

Leeds United - 2024/25 attacking depth Player Name Position(s) Willy Gnonto LW, RW, AM, CF Joel Piroe CF, AM Brenden Aaronson AM, LW, RW, CM Largie Ramazani LW, RW, AM Mateo Joseph CF, LW Patrick Bamford CF Joe Gelhardt RW, AM, CF Manor Solomon LW, RW Dan James RW, LW, CF Joe Rothwell CM, AM

The Leeds United view of Farke's attacking midfield options

Someone like Aaronson may well be a more specialist attacking midfielder, but he lacks the guile in possession and the creative passing against a packed box or with lots of traffic in his way. This is an environment Gnonto can thrive in, as he is more than happy to receive and play in tight spaces.

Piroe is arguably the best finisher at the club, but his range of passing, agility, and intensity are lacking in comparison to the other two primary options in Leeds' team. So, we asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts as to who would be his choice behind the centre-forward right now.

He said: "For me, at the moment, it is hard to decide who should be playing in the number ten role for Leeds.

"We don't have a natural lock-picking passer that can play in that area. A lot of our best players are carriers of the ball in that area.

"With that in mind, Brenden Aaronson is the most natural in that position for the role.

"We signed him back in 2022 as a number ten and he is the one that should stay there for the foreseeable.

"I would not have any complaints if that is the decision Farke makes; he does look good there, at the moment.

"Other than that, I would like to see WIlly Gnonto in that area at some stage, because he does like to drift infield from the left or the right.

"The way he picks up the ball between the lines is something that I would like to see a lot more of over 90 minutes.

"It would allow Farke to Gnonto, Manor Solomon, and Largie Ramazani in the same line-up all at the same time.

"That's something that I would just love to see happen for us. For now, though, I do think Aaronson is the player for us in that role, because of how good he is with and without the ball in the Championship.

"In terms of my ideal line-up behind Mateo Joseph, you would then put Ramazani on the right and I would side with Gnonto over Solomon to go to his more comfortable left-wing role.

"It would be harsh on Solomon but we do have to manage his potential fitness and injury issues."

Who Daniel Farke should select as his attacking midfielder

Gnonto, in particular, is an interesting case. He was initially signed as a winger, predominantly occupying the left; but with Crysencio Summerville showing his best form there last season, Gnonto had to settle for the right-wing more often than not.

The supporting cast in Farke's attack is not short of options and quality for the rest of the season, but the Italian is arguably at his best when he can roam free and attack the box, and has shown signs of inverting more this season, having been utilised off both flanks already.

There is scope to deploy him in a central role at some stage, or to persist with Aaronson. The USMNT international is more of a ball-carrier or dribbler, though, and it comes down to what Farke wants, as he looks to strike a balance in the early stages of the campaign with a restructured attacking unit.

Should Leeds struggle to break lines in the coming months, then a January addition will be required to compete with Gnonto and Aaronson. However, Smith is right to suggest those two as the best options in the meantime.