Leeds United ended the regular season third in the Championship and lost in the play-off final, meaning Daniel Farke's side are looking at rebuilding the side for the 2024/25 campaign.

Archie Gray has left the club, alongside other fringe players or loaned-out players such as Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Kristoffer Klaesson, whilst Joe Rodon has come the other way from Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have become their latest signings in recent weeks, but there is bound to be far more in the way of both incomings and outgoings.

Interest is expected in many of the first-team squad, but Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Rodon the statement of intent so far in the transfer market.

However, in the meantime, we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

The latest regarding Willy Gnonto's Leeds future

Everton believe they are in a strong position to secure an agreement for Willy Gnonto with Leeds. That's according to TEAMtalk, with their report stating that the Toffees think they have a real chance of beating Newcastle United, who have recently entered the race, to the Italian's signature.

The Merseyside outfit are confident of securing a deal for the player, even though Leeds aren't prepared to accept a bid of less than £25m for the young winger. Not only that, but Sean Dyche's side are now in "concrete" discussions to get a deal over the line for the wide player.

The Italian international was the subject of interest and bids from Everton last summer, but a move failed to materialise, and he and Farke held talks to secure his future in West Yorkshire for the 2023/24 season. However, failure to gain promotion could see a move to Everton secured this summer.

Gnonto is thought to be keen on a move to Goodison Park and with his representatives having a good relationship with the Toffees, a deal could potentially be wrapped up soon.

Two offers for Jayden Bogle rejected by Sheffield United

Leeds have had two bids rejected for Jayden Bogle, with the Whites hoping to land the Sheffield United right-back. The 23-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane.

Reports of Leeds' interest initially emerged via Mike McGrath of The Telegraph. Now, Football Insider are reporting that Leeds have had two bids rejected by the Blades for Bogle already.

Alan Nixon has reported that the two clubs are well apart with their valuations of Bogle so far, with the Blades wanting around £7 million if Bogle is to make the trip across Yorkshire to join their Championship rivals.

Football Insider have since reported that the player is keen on the move, but the second offer of around £4 million has been knocked back despite improvements involving the payment structure.

Rasmus Kristensen interest emerges from the Bundesliga

Rasmus Kristensen is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, with the right-back facing an uncertain future upon his return to Elland Road in the coming days.

The Denmark international, who was part of their squad for Euro 2024, joined the Whites in the summer of 2022, but he would endure a tough first season in English football as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

Kristensen is scheduled to return to Leeds for pre-season alongside Max Wöber, but it appears another move could be on the cards for the right-back, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is a target for the Bundesliga outfit while Florian Plettenberg has reported that concrete talks have been held over a move to the Bundesliga.

Not only that, but the fact Leeds are trying to sign Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle suggests they are not expecting Kristensen to stick around in West Yorkshire this summer.