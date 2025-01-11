Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has concrete interest from multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia this January.

According to Football Insider, the winger has suitors from a number of sides competing in the "cash-rich" Middle East.

Gnonto has been a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side so far this season, with the team competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Italian has contributed four goals and five assists from 25 appearances in the Championship so far this campaign.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 11th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.22 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.01 Assists 0.27 Expected assists (xAG) 0.24 NpxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 4.37

Wilfried Gnonto transfer latest

Gnonto’s future has been the subject of speculation since the summer of 2023, when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

Uncertainty over his future has arisen again this January, with multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia now reportedly circling.

The Whites kept the 21-year-old despite interest from top flight sides such as Everton, with the Toffees making a £23 million offer last summer, as reported by The Athletic.

However, despite such interest, the Yorkshire outfit have been able to stave off any pursuits from higher tier clubs.

Gnonto even signed a new deal as recently as August 2024, keeping him at Elland Road until 2028.

However, interest from Saudi Arabia will complicate matters, with the Whites hoping to keep the player for the second half of the campaign.

Wilfried Gnonto’s importance to Leeds

Leeds are aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League at the second attempt, having narrowly missed out on promotion last year.

Gnonto struggled in Farke’s first campaign in charge, only starting 19 of their 46 regular league games as the team finished third in the table.

However, he has already started 20 of their opening 26 fixtures this term, asserting himself as a key figure following Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter’s departures in the summer.

Next up for Leeds in the league is a home clash against Sheffield Wednesday on 19 January.

Gnonto sale is a non-runner this January

The new contract Gnonto signed in August means it’s very unlikely Leeds cash in on the player this month.

It would have to take a big sum for the Whites to even consider a departure given how important he’s been this season.

It is unlikely any Saudi Arabia club will be looking to offer huge sums in a transfer fee, as they have largely targeted big wages and low sums, except in only a few specific cases.

Gnonto is much more likely to depart in the summer, and only if Leeds fail to gain promotion again this year, otherwise he is surely set to stay.