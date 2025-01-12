Leeds United are a side vying for automatic promotion for the second consecutive season in the Championship, with Daniel Farke's side hoping to better 2023/24 and a strong January transfer window could be key to that.

Plenty of players left the club again this summer after failure to bounce back at the first time of asking. However, despite having just missed out on automatic promotion, there remained optimism that the club could be strong again this season.

The 2024/25 race for automatic promotion is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested in recent memory at this moment in time, with the January transfer window likely to have a part to play again this term, as it does in most second tier seasons.

Leeds cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the winter window right this time around, even if only one or two additions are made to keep pace with the teams around them in the league table.

Now, with the window open, you would imagine that the nine or ten clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional depth and quality for an extra edge during the run-in.

Here, we look at TWO situations that Leeds simply cannot allow to happen this January.

Leeds United cannot afford to miss out on an attacking midfielder

Although a goalkeeper is on the minds of many Leeds fans currently, the area of greatest weakness remains the lack of genuine creative threats in the forward line.

A move never materialised for a No.10 in the summer after selling Georginio Rutter, which has left Leeds with a lack of a creativity centrally. That has been an issue in some games this season, proving what Leeds are currently missing as a profile in their squad is a central attacking player that can unlock defences with intricate play and vision.

Another creative player, like Emi Buendia, who thrives in the half-spaces and pockets, but one who is likely to be available for a loan or permanent transfer in January, is absolutely paramount for Farke. They require someone who brings a touch of class to any side he features for, whether moving out wide with freedom or operating in central areas, and Buendia could be ideal in that sense.

Leeds have many players who like to receive the ball to their feet and dribble with it, with very few that stand out for their playmaking ability. Even if some wingers like Willy Gnonto drift into central areas and dictate play, many others do not have that knack of finding pockets of space where others might struggle.

A player that can be a constant threat in between the lines, especially for teams looking to break down deep-lying defences in a low-block or compact the middle of the pitch, can be the difference. Those types of opposition have been Leeds' most consistent Achilles' heel for two seasons under Farke and Buendia is a player that he knows he can trust to have the quality at this level.

Farke had Rutter who had the ability to unlock tight defences and provide the spark needed to turn draws into wins, and that is something that is invaluable to promotion-chasing sides. Whether on loan or permanently, a move for a similar type of player could be the missing piece for several teams looking to add quality and creativity to their ranks.

Related Leeds United must spark into life after Sunderland and Sheffield United transfer developments Enzo Le Fee and Ben Brereton-Diaz outline the kind of quality Leeds United must be in the market for this month, in order to stay in top spot.

Leeds allow fringe players to leave without strengthening

Irrespective of whether they source a No.10, Leeds must have a one-in-one-out policy for most of their squad, and simply cannot afford to enter February with a weaker and more depleted squad than the one that began January; it would be too big of a risk to take.

Promotion from the second tier to the Premier League is arguably one of the most important achievements for any EFL club. Not only does it provide the financial windfall of Premier League revenue, but it also elevates a club’s stature, attracting better players and sponsorship deals, as well as the ability to establish a club in the elite.

For clubs with parachute payments, and Premier League wage bills, there is an even greater incentive to do so. Leeds have fringe players and squad players that remain way down the pecking order, but losing them without upgrades coming in would be unforgivable.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Crew, and James Debayo may not have featured regularly but they are regularly in matchday squads and Leeds could allow them to depart on loan, but not without also adding to their ranks. However, Farke has lowered expectations lately and said that the club are holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer.

That saw Leeds welcome a number of fresh faces while losing many prized assets, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray. However, that is a risky game when considering what is happening around them, with each of Sunderland, Burnley, and Sheffield United strengthening.

Their rivals are making marked improvements while also being extremely close to Leeds in the table, which could be what tips things in their favour during the run-in. They may not have to sign as many players, but one or two high-quality additions could give them the required edge this month.