Highlights Summerville's exceptional form in the Championship is proving he is ready for the Premier League.

Interest from top-flight clubs like Aston Villa and Brighton highlight his undeniable talent.

Leeds must secure promotion to keep Summerville, or risk losing him to the Premier League in the summer.

Leeds United are vying for an immediate Premier League return, and Friday night's 3-1 win over league leaders Leicester City sees the Whites just six points behind the Foxes in the Championship table.

United have been in scintillating form since the turn of the year and have won every single Championship game they have played so far in 2024.

One of the main strengths of Farke's side is their exciting attacking unit, and in particular the strength in depth the Whites have in terms of wide attackers, which is second to none in the Championship.

Former Feyenoord man Crysencio Summerville has been particularly influential for Leeds this season, returning a remarkable figure of 15 goals and eight assists in 31 Championship appearances so far in 2023-24.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 31 Starts 29 Goals 15 Assists 8 Expected Goals (xG) 12.1 Expected Assists (xA) 9.42 Stats Correct As Of February 25, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Summerville is a level above the Championship

Summerville has shown this season that he is too good for the second-tier, as only Adam Armstrong and Morgan Whittaker have had more goal contributions than the 22-year-old in the Championship this season.

Meanwhile, during the 2022/23 Premier League season, the Dutchman scored four goals and two assists, which is a tally he should be able to build on if he is a top-flight player next season.

The progress he has made under Farke is impressive, and promotion looks on the cards for the Whites, but if the Yorkshire outfit do not make an immediate return to the Premier League, then they will surely lose Summerville, who has proven his skill level is above that of the second tier.

There has already been transfer interest in Summerville

Fabrizio Romano reported ahead of the January transfer window, that Premier League outfit Aston Villa were interested in the ace, which is no surprise given his impressive exploits for the Whites this season.

Even if Farke's side do not win promotion, it is highly likely that Summerville will be plying his trade in the Premier League come the 2024/25 season regardless, as he is not exactly short of top-flight suitors, with Alan Nixon writing back in December that Brighton are also keen on the wide attacker.

Overseas sides are also likely to be in the mix for Summerville given his good form, and we've seen the likes of Lazio being keen on Jack Clarke and Jonathan Rowe in January, showing that top European sides are looking at the Championship with interest.

Leeds will almost certainly lose Summerville in the summer if not promoted

If the Whites wish to retain the star, they simply have to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, while Summerville himself has a key role to play in the Whites' quest for the top-flight.

But the eyes of the Premier League will be looking at the winger once again in midweek as the Whites take on Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

If Farke's men cause an upset, Summerville's blistering pace is likely to be a decisive factor as the Whites' most likely route to goal against Mauricio Pochettino's Blues is surely via their counter-attacking play.

While despite only entering the field of play in the 93rd minute, the 22-year-old showed his quality in the fourth round replay win over Plymouth Argyle, as he bagged a goal and assist in extra time as the Whites won 4-1 having been held to a draw over 90 minutes at Home Park.

But as far as the league is concerned, anything other than promotion will likely beckon Summerville away from Elland Road amid Premier League interest in his services.