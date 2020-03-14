Leeds United will surely be preparing for life without 22-y/o as summer approaches: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Leeds United are edging closer to a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign. But they’ll have to remain patient to return to the top-flight, after recent events resulted in the fixture list being postponed until 3rd April, which means that Leeds won’t be back in action until they travel to Ewood Park to take on play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have recovered well from a disappointing start to 2020, and have now won their last five league games in the second-tier.

One player that has struggled for consistent game time with Leeds this season is Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the forward only making three appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, all of which have come from the substitutes bench.

The 22-year-old arrived on loan from German side RB Leipzig and would have been hoping he could force his way into the starting XI at the earliest of opportunities. But that hasn’t been the case, with Marcelo Bielsa opting to keep his faith in Patrick Bamford, despite some poor performances in front of goal from the former Middlesbrough man.

Augustin hasn’t been included in the matchday squad for Leeds’ last three games as he is struggling with an injury, much to the frustration of some of the Elland Road faithful.

You would imagine that Leeds would have been keen to make his loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season, but it seems highly unlikely this will be the case, especially if Augustin continues to not be given league starts.

If the Whites are to win promotion to the Premier League this term, then Bielsa would be likely to add reinforcements to his squad to adjust to the quality of the top-flight. With Augustin not being given regular minutes, he’s unlikely to be wanting to make a permanent switch to Elland Road, even if they are to win a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League. Although the club hold the option to make his stay in Yorkshire a permanent one, it would seem like a wasted move for both parties involved.

Leeds could go on to regret not playing him on a consistent basis, as he’s already shown glimpses of his quality earlier in his career, and if he can build on that, then Marcelo Bielsa will surely be full of regret of not giving the Frenchman more of an opportunity.

But for now, the Leeds boss will be fully-focused on winning promotion to the top-flight with his squad, before making any decisions on players’ future.

