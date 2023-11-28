Highlights Leeds United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in the 2017-18 season, with Patrick Bamford scoring a hat-trick.

Leeds United fans may have enjoyed three consecutive Premier League seasons following their Championship title win in 2020, but there is one particular second-tier match from the 2017-18 season that will still give the Elland Road faithful nightmares.

The 2017-18 campaign did not provide Leeds fans with very many highlights as they finished in 13th - a distant 15 points behind the play-off positions.

However, one particular low point came on March 2nd 2018 when they were hammered 3-0 at the Riverside by a Middlesbrough side that finished fifth that year, but lost out in the play-offs.

Middlesbrough 3-0 Leeds United

The Whites' backline that night, which consisted of Vurnon Anita, Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson, and Gaetano Berardi simply could not deal with a Boro front three made up of Stewart Downing, Patrick Bamford, and Adama Traore.

Traore's unrelenting pace and raw skill proved too much for former Newcastle man Anita, meanwhile, Bamford's finishing proved to be deadly.

Indeed, the current Leeds number nine scored a hat-trick that night and was well supported by his wide men as both Traore and Downing provided assists for the marksman.

We all know what Bamford has gone on to achieve with the Whites - helping them return to the Premier League and then bagging 17 goals in the top flight in 2019-20 as the Whites finished ninth - but that night he would do some serious damage to his future employers.

Traore meanwhile, with all due respect to Boro, has gone on to bigger and better things in football, and made 17 appearances for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2022, on top of his 198 Premier League appearances.

His electric performance for Boro that night against Leeds, in a season where he totalled 10 goals and five assists in the Championship, was a sign of things to come in the future.

Leeds will be hoping to avoid a repeat of this nightmare

The Whites and Boro lock horns once again on Saturday so Daniel Farke's side will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that hammering, and perhaps even hoping for some revenge.

Both have midweek fixtures before meeting each other - with Boro hosting Preston on Tuesday and Leeds welcoming Swansea on Wednesday - as they look to bounce back from this weekend's disappointments.

Friday night's draw with a lowly Rotherham side was a rare recent bleming as Farke's Whites have been going very well lately, and won three games in a row prior to dropping points at the New York Stadium.

Boro, meanwhile, have dropped to 12th in the league table following a 3-2 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, so a repeat of the 2018 thrashing seems unlikely here.

However, the Championship is full of surprising twists and turns, and the Teessiders will want to use this big clash with Leeds as a platform with which to reboot their campaign.

With both teams boasting plenty of attacking options and a front-foot ideology, it should be an entertaining one.