Highlights Leeds United missed out on a chance to sign club legend Joel Ward in 2012, a move that would've changed history.

Ward's leadership qualities and consistent performances have made him an invaluable asset for Crystal Palace.

Despite being in his mid-30s, Ward is still a key player for the Eagles, making numerous appearances and proving his worth.

In the summer of 2012, then Portsmouth defender Joel Ward signed for Crystal Palace, and over the following 12 years he has become a club legend at Selhurst Park.

If Leeds United fans cast their minds back to the summer of 2012, they were linked with a move for Ward, and looked close to securing his signing at one point, with the Daily Mail reporting that they had looked to have won the race to bring him to Elland Road.

However, the young defender wasn't to join Neil Warnock's ranks that summer, moving to Championship rivals Crystal Palace instead, and subsequently helping them win promotion in his first season at the club.

The 34-year-old is still going strong at Premier League level with the Eagles, and is the club's captain. Given they came so close to signing him in 2012, Leeds supporters can be forgiven for thinking about what could have been.

Leeds United missing out on signing Joel Ward was a huge blow in hindsight

Joel Ward, who was 22-years-old at the time, had come through the academy ranks at Portsmouth and had become a regular in Portsmouth's starting XI following their relegation to the Championship in 2010.

However, despite an impressive 2011/12 season which saw him feature in a range of positions from defensive midfield to the wing, Pompey were relegated to League One, and with financial issues at the club, they were forced to sell players to balance the books.

Ward was one of them, and Leeds were keen to sign the youngster following his impressive performances at Championship level. Despite being named by the Daily Mail as the front-runners to sign him in early May, by the end of the month he was a Crystal Palace player, with the Eagles forking out £400,000 to bring him to South London.

The rest was history, and Ward has been part of a Crystal Palace team that won promotion to the Premier League, and has remained there ever since, rarely looking in danger of being relegated.

Given the upheaval and inability to challenge for promotion over the next couple of seasons under a range of different managers prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival, someone of Joel Ward's ilk would have been a great addition for Leeds, and his leadership would have been invaluable to the club.

However, Leeds' loss was Crystal Palace's gain, and it's easy to wonder just how different things could have been had the defender opted for the Whites in 2012.

Joel Ward is still going strong for Crystal Palace

Ward has proved a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace, and he's still a regular in their starting XI, starting 23 of the club's 38 Premier League games during the 2023/24 season.

This took his tally to 361 appearances for the Eagles, and with a contract at Selhurst Road until 2025, he will add to that tally next season.

Joel Ward's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Portsmouth 2008-12 96 AFC Bournemouth (Loan) 2008-09 25 Crystal Palace 2012 - 361

It speaks volumes that, no matter who has been in charge at Selhurst Park, Ward has always been one of the first names on the Palace team sheet, and he's still got a lot to offer Oliver Glasner's side, even if he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Ward is certainly a Palace legend, and Leeds fans must surely be thinking that he could so easily have become an icon at Elland Road had they been able to secure his signature back in 2012.