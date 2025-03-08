Stuart Dallas may have been forced to cut his career short last season due to injury, but that in no way diminishes his status as a modern-day Leeds United legend.

The diverse Northern Ireland international started his career at semi-professional Coagh United whilst working as a joiner, but eventually he departed and got a contract earning £70 a week at Crusaders.

His performances for the Crues began to capture the attention of English clubs, and it was Brentford who picked him up on a pre-contract agreement in 2012.

His time at Griffin Park was one of striving to prove his worth as a young player, and eventually, he did just that, making 38 appearances for the Bees during the 2014-15 season as they reached the play-offs in the Championship.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t help Brentford secure promotion to the Premier League, but his standout performances caught the eye of Leeds United and their new manager, Uwe Rösler. The German had previously worked with Dallas at the Bees and, despite his disastrous reign with the Whites, he must be credited for signing Dallas in a deal worth £1.3 million.

This was the move that took his career to the next level and over the next nine years he slowly cemented himself as something of an icon to the Elland Road faithful.

Stuart Dallas - Mr. Reliable

Dallas arrived at Leeds at a time when the club was struggling to break into the top half of the table, and despite Rösler's struggles as manager, there was an immediate sense of consistency about his performances.

In his first season for the Whites, he contributed five goals and seven assists in 45 Championship appearances. While his form dipped slightly over the next two seasons, things took a turn for the better in 2018-19 when Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road.

For Leeds, it marked the arrival of a high-profile manager, while for Dallas, it was the introduction of a system that played to his strengths perfectly.

It was an injury-hit first season under Bielsa for the Northern Irishman, as a broken foot and thigh issues limited him to just 10 league starts. However, he was involved in the play-off games, scoring twice in the second leg against Derby County. Despite his contribution, the Whites were slain by the Rams, with Jack Marriott's late goal sending Frank Lampard's side through to the play-off final.

Determined to get things right, Bielsa sought to change their fortunes in the following season and this suited Dallas as he was utilised in a variety of positions.

Starting 45 of their 46 second-tier games, Dallas was instrumental in Leeds winning promotion to the Premier League, and perhaps he was the key cog they had been missing the year prior.

This promotion took them back to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 and Whites supporters will always remember the versatile midfielder for his role in that.

Stuart Dallas' Premier League years

Jumping up to the top tier, many thought Leeds might struggle, but they quickly eased any fears as they took the Premier League by storm.

While Patrick Bamford rightly made the headlines for his goalscoring exploits, it was Dallas who played a quietly crucial role in their success. His tireless work ethic, constantly hassling opposition players, and his ability to shine at both ends of the pitch (scoring eight goals from midfield) were vital to the team securing a ninth-place finish.

He also became something of an icon to fantasy football fans as he managed to produce a large tally of points despite his minimal pricing.

The following season is one that Dallas will want to cut from his memory though. Although Leeds managed to stay up, the midfielder injured himself with four games to go against Manchester City as he suffered a femoral fracture after entering a challenge against Jack Grealish.

This ultimately marked the end of his career. Despite his determined efforts to recover, the injury proved too severe, and last April, he made the difficult decision to bring his playing days to a close.

Stuart Dallas' time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2015/16 49 5 7 2016/17 35 3 3 2017/18 32 2 2 2018/19 30 4 0 2019/20 46 5 3 2020/21 38 8 2 2021/22 37 1 1 TOTAL 267 28 18

Reflecting on his time at Leeds during his retirement announcement, the 33-year-old said: "I've been lucky enough to have shared your joy within the wonderful stadium that is Elland Road. Leeds United is now well and truly in my blood."

Dallas can now look back on his career with pride, knowing that his contributions to Leeds will forever earn him the utmost respect from the club’s loyal supporters.