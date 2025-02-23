The term 'wonderkid' is loosely thrown about nowadays, but it seemed as if Leeds United were within a real chance of capturing one in the form of Dario Essugo.

The 19-year-old already has over 50 professional appearances to his name and is currently spending time on loan at Las Palmas from his parent club in Portugal, Sporting CP.

His performances in Spain have been turning heads among scouts worldwide, with the defensive midfielder showcasing exceptional skill in a role that is increasingly prized in modern football.

The Whites, of course, have a strong tradition of developing young talent, and just last year we witnessed the brilliant Archie Gray emerge from Leeds' academy.

It seemed that Essugo would be the perfect addition to their ranks ahead of their expected return to the Premier League, but one of England’s giants, Chelsea, have seemingly swooped in and stole him right from under Leeds' nose.

Dario Essugo heading to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea pip Leeds to deal

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds offered a loan-to-buy deal to Sporting prior to the January window, but nothing ever came to fruition for Daniel Farke's side.

Unfortunately for the Whites, they weren't the only ones interested. According to previous reports from The Sun, Chelsea have long been admirers of the defensive-minded midfielder.

The Blues have since built on this, and it is now understood that Enzo Maresca's side are set to beat all competition and secure his services on a long-term deal.

The 19-year-old would join a highly competitive squad in the summer, but with Enzo Fernández more prominent in an advanced position and Roméo Lavia persistently injured, the role alongside Moises Caicedo is crying out for a new player.

For Leeds, this will come as a real disappointment, but it is always difficult to compete against a team that can offer high wages and European football.

Leeds' current options in the middle of the park are strong for Championship level, with Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell a strong foursome, but it perhaps lacks a bit of youthfulness that Essugo could've brought to the table.

Leeds United Dould come to regret losing out on Dario Essugo

Football is full of ifs, buts, and maybes, but if Essugo goes on to become a star for the Blues, Leeds will surely rue letting this deal slip through their fingers.

If Farke's side secure promotion to the Premier League, they will need a new defensive midfielder, with the likes of Gruev, Tanaka and Ampadu yet to prove themselves at the top level.

Of course, Essugo is also untested in the Premier League, but the talent he has showcased in La Liga and Liga Portugal suggests he could make the transition to England’s top flight with ease.

At just 19 years of age, he also possesses the potential to command a hefty transfer fee in the future, with deep-lying midfielders proving to be highly lucrative assets - something Brighton have capitalised on in recent years through the sales of Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Beyond that, he could have added immediate dynamism to Farke’s side. The youngster ranks highly in key metrics such as tackles won, duels won, recoveries, and interceptions - all essential attributes for a top-level player at the heart of midfield.

Dario Essugo 24-25 Las Palmas vs other La Liga midfielders Statistic Figure Percentile Tackles Won Per 90 2.03 92% Duels Won Per 90 6.58 82% Interceptions Per 90 1.95 94% Recoveries Per 90 5.69 79% Source: FotMob (Stats Correct As Of February 21, 2025)

Instead, it will be Maresca benefitting from this next season, and it will be interesting to see if he can have an impact at Stamford Bridge. Competition is always high and only a handful of young players are afforded an opportunity to make an impact for the Blues.

This will all have to be looked at with hindsight in the future, but it does appear that Leeds could regret missing out on Essugo's signature.