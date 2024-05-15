Highlights Leeds United are eyeing Che Adams to boost their striking options.

Adams is set to leave Southampton on a free transfer this summer.

Leeds United will need to be promoted for it to happen and they are reportedly keen to offload Joel Piroe if they can sanction a move for Adams.

Leeds United are set to make a transfer push for Southampton's Che Adams if promoted to the Premier League with Everton and Wolves also interested.

That is according to an report from TEAMtalk that credits Leeds' interest in the Scotland international, alongside a host of other Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old Southampton striker is set to depart St. Mary's on a free transfer this summer, as his contract is due to expire over the summer.

Adams wanted in Leeds striking overhaul

The report states that Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have been given a boost in their respective pursuits of Adams, with the forward showing no intention of signing an extension with Southampton.

It also suggests that if Leeds are crowned Championship play-off winners at Wembley, then the Whites will set in motion a sequence of events that will involve the sale of Dutch striker Joel Piroe, and have him replaced by the Scotsman.

Regardless of whether Saints achieve Premier League promotion themselves, the report suggests that Adams has already rejected the offer of a new contract at the club.

However, if Leeds fail to win promotion, it will look increasingly difficult to offer a sales pitch to rival that of Wolves and Everton, should those clubs follow up on their credited interest in Adams.

Leeds could regret Piroe sacrifice

Just a summer after splashing a reported £10m+ on the Dutch striker, Leeds could be ready to move on from Piroe in order to bring Adams to Elland Road.

The former Swansea striker is contracted with Leeds until the summer of 2027, and so any sale this summer would represent a significant change of heart from Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Joel Piroe's three seasons in England (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 51 15 3 22/23 45 20 2 21/22 47 24 6

Piroe's record in the three seasons he's played in English football since his move to the Swans back in 2021 is highly impressive, and tells the tale of a forward who is a reliable source of goals.

Leeds would likely have to take a significant loss on Piroe, as they will likely not receive offers in excess of what they parted with to sign him a year ago, and move will be met with raised eyebrows among the Whites faithful.

Adams would prove excellent value

Free transfers can rarely be snuffed at, and in the case of Adams, there doesn't appear to be a supposed 'catch' in any deal for him.

He's a striker in the prime years of his career, who is also set to board the plane to Euro 2024 with Scotland.

Che Adams league stats, per FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 Championship 40 16 4 22/23 Premier League 28 5 3 21/22 Premier League 30 7 3 20/21 Premier League 36 9 5 19/20 Premier League 30 4 2

Should Leeds earn promotion to the top-flight, Adams has proven he can score a respectable number of goals, and contribute with a handful of assists in individual seasons.

For a deal that would cost them nothing but his wages, he could prove to be a smart addition to bolster their forward ranks ahead of a season back amongst the big boys, whilst also freeing up funds to be spent on improving other areas of the pitch.