Highlights Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has struggled to find the net this season after missing the first eight games due to injury.

Bamford played a pivotal role in Leeds' successful 2020/21 Premier League campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.

Leeds have made a decent start to the Championship season but will need Bamford to regain his form in order to secure automatic promotion.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is yet to find the net this season – making nine substitute appearances for the club so far.

It's been a difficult period for Bamford, who missed the Whites' first eight league games this season due to a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old England international has found minutes hard to come by in Daniel Farke's side, playing just 119 minutes over the course of his nine appearances from the bench.

It's a far cry from the player we saw take the Premier League by storm during the 2020/21 campaign, where Leeds finished 9th in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa with the aid of his goals. Daniel Farke will be hoping Bamford can re-create this form in recent weeks as the Whites look to chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the two automatic promotion spots.

How did Patrick Bamford perform for Leeds in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign?

The 2020/21 season was Leeds' first season in the Premier League since 2003/04 after winning the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa the previous year.

It was a fantastic campaign for the Whites as they finished in the top half of the table and Patrick Bamford played a huge role in Leeds' success.

The striker played all 38 of Leeds' league games, starting 37 of them. He found the back of the net 17 times that season, adding eight assists to his tally as well. Bamford was fourth in the Premier League scorers chart for that campaign, only behind Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

It was simply an incredible season for the ex-Chelsea academy product who had scored 16 Championship goals in 46 appearances the previous season. In fact, this was Bamford's best season at senior level since 2014/15 when he scored 17 goals for Derby in the Championship.

The Grantham-born striker had previously struggled at Premier League level and had scored just once in 27 previous Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, Norwich, Burnley, and Middlesbrough.

His form during the 2020/21 season saw him win his one and only England cap in a 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley, where he started and played 62 minutes.

Related Patrick Bamford must be looking over his shoulder right now at Leeds United: View With Mateo Joseph back to full-fitness, Bamford may lose his spot in the squad to the youngster

This seems like a distant memory now, and Leeds need Bamford to put a difficult few years behind him and start scoring goals to give the Whites a chance of automatic promotion and an immediate return to the Premier League.

How are Leeds United performing this season?

Leeds have made a decent start to life in the Championship and find themselves in the play-off places. Their recent 1-1 draw away at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United was a slightly disappointing result and meant they weren't able to build on their recent three-game winning streak which saw them become the first side to beat Leicester City this season.

From their opening 17 Championship games, the Whites have picked up nine wins, five draws and just three losses, a very decent return but not enough to keep up with the two pacesetters.

With a busy period to come over the festive period, Bamford may find himself featuring more often. Both himself and the club will be hoping he can find some sort of form as Leeds look to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

If he could rediscover the sort of touch that helped him turn heads in the Premier League, it would be massive for the Whites' hopes of a top two finish.