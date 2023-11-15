Highlights Leeds United's recent form has put them in a strong position for promotion to the Premier League, sitting in third place with 31 points.

Ipswich Town, despite their impressive start, have shown a worrying trend of conceding early goals and having to come from behind in games.

If Ipswich does not address this trend, it could give Leeds United the opportunity to close the gap and potentially overtake them in the race for automatic promotion.

Leeds United have been on scintillating form lately, and have won four out of their last five games.

This recent run sees the Whites sit in third place on 31 points, eight points behind second placed Ipswich Town.

The end of season goal for Leeds United is an immediate return to the Premier League and, of course, Daniel Farke and co would much prefer to gain automatic promotion than to face the play-off lottery.

Meanwhile, fellow promotion contenders Ipswich Town have been nothing short of superb in the Championship this season having come up from League One last campaign.

The Tractor Boys have exceeded even their own expectations so far and are level on points with league leaders Leicester City which is majorly down to the never say die mentality that boss Kieran McKenna has instilled in his squad which is very impressive.

However, it is something the Tractor Boys have been a little too reliant on lately.

Ipswich's worrying trend

Although Kieran McKenna's side have not lost in the Championship since August 26th, a worrying development is becoming increasingly potent.

The Tractor Boys just keep on conceding early goals, and find themselves having to come back from behind in order to win games although the moment, it is a hurdle the East Anglian side are able to navigate.

On Saturday, Ipswich fell behind in the 7th minute to Swansea City but by the 22nd minute they held a 2-1 lead.

Even against bottom three side Rotherham United, the Tractor Boys went a goal down inside five minutes as they picked up a point on the road.

This pattern was also present in recent fixtures against Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

At St Andrew's on Saturday 4th November, the Blues went 1-0 up against Ipswich after just 13 minutes.

Early on in the second half, Rooney's side doubled their lead but the Tractor Boys' fantastic mentality prevailed as they earned a point at a tough away venue as Marcus Harness' 89th minute equaliser levelled the scores at 2-2.

But perhaps it should be argued that McKenna's side should have picked up all three points at both Rotherham and Birmingham if it wasn't for their worrisome habit of struggling to come out the blocks.

Even in their 3-2 victory over fellow newly-promoted side Plymouth on the last weekend of October, the Tractor Boys fell behind on 7 minutes.

Leeds United are ready to pounce

If the Tractor Boys don't find a remedy to their bad habit of conceding early goals, there will come a time where they are no longer able to come back from behind.

It just isn't sustainable to keep on conceding first in games and hope that you can find the mental strength to respond to that set back game after game.

If this trend does eventually get the better of McKenna's men, then it could throw the door to Leeds' route to automatic promotion wide open.

The Tractor Boys' fixtures are about to get much tougher to and although they may have managed to come back from behind against lowly sides, this may not be possible in their first fixture after the international break as they travel to the Hawthorns where they will face West Brom.

High-flying sides such as the Baggies may be savvy enough to see the game out if they take the lead over McKenna's side.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United just need to keep winning their games as an Ipswich slip-up seems somewhat inevitable.

The Whites lock horns with the Tractor Boys on December 23rd and that could be the fateful day when the gap between the two sides significantly closes or even the day when Leeds leapfrog Ipswich.