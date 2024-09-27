After Leeds United managed to get an excellent £40m fee from Tottenham Hotspur for breakout star Archie Gray, the club will be hoping some of their next crop of youngsters will be able to emulate that sort of success soon.

Whilst Leeds fell short at the final hurdle, denying them an immediate return to the Premier League, there is plenty of optimism around Elland Road this season.

The Lilywhites sold an estimated €162.90m worth of players, which was essential to avoid sanctions for breaking FFP and PSR rules.

However, this could be a process we see repeated time after time if any of the current United youngsters have a superb breakout season like Gray did last year.

Summer fire-sale prevented Leeds from FFP, PSR nightmare

Many Leeds fans went into the summer expecting plenty of departures, as there were reportedly "growing financial concerns" at the Yorkshire-based club. To comply with FFP and PSR rules, United needed to raise an estimated £100m in player sales or face a potentially serious sanction from the EFL.

Having just lost the play-off final at the hands of Southampton, the team that looked destined to secure automatic promotion back to the top flight was now staring down the barrel of a potential points deduction.

This could've proved the difference between promotion and another season in the Championship, which the Lilywhites would've wanted to avoid at all costs.

Fortunately, the respective sales of Crycensio Summerville, Gray, and Georgino Rutter pretty much covered the estimated amount of money required to get Leeds out of financial worry. Other departures such as Luis Sinisterra, and Glen Kamara allowed Daniel Farke some cash to splash on replacements as well.

The Elland Road outfit avoided sanctions thanks to these sales, whilst managing to retain a competitive squad that is more than capable of fighting at the summit of the Championship. It wasn't an ideal summer, but things could've gone much worse than they did.

Developing youth could be Leeds' best bet

Leeds United top five sales summer 2024 (TransferMarkt) Player Buyer Fee (Est) Georginio Rutter Brighton and Hove Albion €46.70m Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur €41.25m Crycensio Summerville West Ham United €29.30m Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth €23.40m Glen Kamara Stade Rennais €10.00m

The term 'wonderkid' is thrown around a lot in the footballing world.

However, it seems Leeds could be onto something special with the crop of young talent emerging from the club's academy as of late.

Of course, everyone knows the story of Gray, a true fairytale for the 2006-born midfielder, as he broke into the first team of his boyhood club last season.

With the market value of a young English midfielder with a seriously impressive Championship season under his belt being extremely high, United were able to command a £40m fee from Tottenham for a man who, at that time last year, hadn't played a single minute of senior football.

Looking at the deal in that way, you'd be right to believe that the fee Leeds got for their young superstar was excellent, no matter how heartbreaking it was to lose their starlet. This heartbreak is something United fans might have to get used to in the coming years, as there are plenty of budding young starlets waiting to follow in Gray's footsteps.

Whilst Farke's time at the helm of the Lilywhites hasn't been smooth sailing, his trust in his young players is admirable. Last season, Gray featured in all but two Championship matches, showing that the Leeds manager is willing to give his youngsters a chance if they impress.

It looks like this could be the case again over the next few years, as Farke will most likely reward his young talent with first-team action, should they impress him.

Leeds United's next breakout stars

So who are the next crop of Leeds youngsters who could be following in Gray's path?

Well, one thing some onlookers may not realise is that Gray's brother, Harry, is still at Leeds.

The 15-year-old was plying his trade in the U18's Premier League last season, where he scored eight times in eleven appearances. Unlike his brother, Harry is a striker, which means his stock could be even higher, should he hit the ground running in the first team.

However, whilst he seems likely to follow in his brother's footsteps, it will be a while before the striker is even considered for first-team action, as when quizzed on this, Farke said: "We can't expect to see him pretty, pretty soon right now at Elland Road."

For the immediate future though, one name stands out among the squad as being the potential breakout star this season. Striker Mateo Joseph is the next hot prospect at Elland Road, having featured in all of Leeds' Championship outings so far.

The Spanish forward has been with the Lilywhites since 2022, after spending his youth career with Racing Santander and Espanyol. He has been slowly eased into senior action, and the 2024/25 season is expected to be his first big break into being a firm fixture in the Leeds squad.

So far, Joseph has netted just twice in his 29 outings for United over the last two years.

Whilst the surrounding hype is through the roof, he must ensure that his goal tally improves, if he wants to turn into a lethal goalscorer that could earn his club a pretty penny.