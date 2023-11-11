Highlights During the summer, plenty of clubs were chasing a deal for Leeds United's Sonny Perkins, with Championship clubs among those keen.

In the end, Perkins joined League One side Oxford United on a season-long deal.

Perkins has struggled for game time with the U's though, and Leeds United will surely be hoping Perkins can benefit from Liam Manning's recent departure from the club.

In the last month or so, there have been plenty of changes in the dugout across the EFL.

In the Championship alone during that time period, you've had Wayne Rooney come in at Birmingham City to replace John Eustace, Joe Edwards come in at Millwall to replace Gary Rowett, Danny Rohl come in at Sheffield Wednesday to replace Xisco Munoz, Marti Cifuentes come in at QPR to replace Gareth Ainsworth, and, most recently, Liam Manning come in at Bristol City to replace Nigel Pearson.

It is the latter of those appointments that we're examining today, with Leeds United surely hoping that Manning's exit from Oxford United to join the Robins can have a positive influence on their loanee Sonny Perkins.

Which clubs were keen on Sonny Perkins?

It does not seem that long ago that there was widespread Championship interest in landing Perkins on loan from Leeds during the summer.

Back in June, for example, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Birmingham City were all reportedly keen to secure the services of the 19-year-old for the 2023/24 season.

That was according to TEAMtalk, who reported that Leeds were ready to offload the youngster in order to find more game time.

In the end, Perkins ended up joining Liam Manning's Oxford United on loan, but things have not quite gone to plan since.

Leeds will hope Bristol City decision can benefit Perkins

As such, Leeds United will be hoping that Perkins can benefit from Manning's departure at the Kassam Stadium.

For example, so far this season, Perkins has played just five matches for Oxford, with those four outings totalling just 165 minutes of action.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Indeed, it isn't as though he just isn't starting, under Manning, Perkins has barely gotten a look in so far.

With the core principle of any loan deal surely being to get a young player more minutes, and regular ones if possible, so far, the move has not worked out.

With a lack of minutes comes a lack of goals, too, therefore it is rather unsurprising that Perkins is goalless for Oxford United so far.

Of course, Leeds and Perkins will now be looking towards who comes in as next Oxford United boss, with the hope surely being that he will, at the very least, get Perkins involved in every matchday squad and off the bench regularly.

Sonny Perkins' career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists West Ham United 3 0 0 West Ham U21's 23 12 1 West Ham U18's 32 9 4 Leeds 4 1 0 Leeds U21's 24 13 4 Oxford United 5 0 0 Stats correct as of 09/11/23

Of course, the best-case scenario is that Perkins gets given regular first team minutes and starts, but that seems a distance from where he is at currently and was under Manning.

With all of the above said, Leeds will clearly be hoping their player can benefit from Bristol City's decision to lure Liam Manning away.

The truth is, though, it wouldn't take much change in terms of game time and minutes to improve Perkins' fortunes.

Indeed, having played just 165 minutes of action so far this season, things can't get much worse than they are currently.