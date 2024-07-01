Leeds United were roundly praised when they signed midfielder Lewis Bate in 2021.

The then-18-year-old had excelled for Chelsea's youth teams, captaining them to the FA Youth Cup final in 2020, and his departure was met with disappointment by many Blues fans.

Bate struggled to make the step up to senior football at Elland Road, though, and played just five times for Leeds' first team.

Bate was sent on loan to Oxford United and MK Dons and had half-decent spells with both clubs, and after three years with Leeds, the playmaker has now made the permanent move to Stockport County.

Leeds will be disappointed that their decision to bring Bate to the club hasn't paid dividends, and they'll be closely monitoring his progress at Stockport.

At 21 years old, Bate still has plenty of time to grow into the player Leeds thought he could be, and after spending £1.5 million to bring him to West Yorkshire from Stamford Bridge in the first place, they'll be frustrated if he realises his potential away from Elland Road.

The Hatters secured promotion back to League One for the first time in 14 years last season, and Bate will have a task on his hands if he's to break into the first team.

But whilst he struggled at Leeds, he showed glimpses of his ability at a League One level on loan at Oxford, and he'll fancy himself to compete for minutes at Stockport.

Lewis Bate has been unable to fulfil potential at Leeds United

It was considered something of a coup when Leeds wrapped up a deal for Bate in 2021, guven that he had featured so prominently at youth level for Chelsea.

The midfielder was on the cusp of the Chelsea first team, with many Blues fans calling for him to get minutes ahead of the 2021/22 season.

So, to see him leave at a cut-price fee to a Premier League rival at the time caused plenty of discussion, but there was potentially more of a platford for Bate to succeed at Leeds.

Chelsea have since been vindicated in their decision to cash in on the youngster, but Bate is still young and could go on to forge a respectable career for himself away from Leeds.

Initially bought into Leeds' under-21's side, the Whites' relegation to the Championship hindered his chances of first-team minutes, with Daniel Farke fully focused on securing promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Lewis Bate's Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Oxford United 35 1 4 Chelsea U18 29 6 5 Leeds U21 28 1 1 Chelsea U23 25 0 0 MK Dons 22 0 0 Leeds 5 0 0

With defeat in the play-off final last season, Leeds are once again intent on securing promotion, and there's no space for Bate, who is in desperate need of first-team minutes despite still only being a relatively young player.

Lewis Bate could be given platform to flourish at Stockport County

Given time and space to grow, Bate could realise his potential at Stockport, and Leeds will have one eye on how he gets on after deciding to cut their losses with the midfielder.

County manager Dave Challinor admitted they tried to sign Bate in January and so were quick to snap him up following his release by Leeds.

The Greater Manchester outfit are clearly great admirers of Bate and this should stand him in good stead ahead of next season.

Bate has proven he can play at a League One level and, with interest from teams higher up the footballing pyramid, he has joined Stockport intending to play a key role in their side.

Stockport are entering unchartered territory next season, having not played League One football in 14 years, and Bate will join the club with invaluable experience at this level.

Bate will be keen to prove he can live up to the expectations that have followed him his whole career and a permanent move to Stockport could be the perfect next step - it will also mean that Leeds will be watching on to see if the midfield dynamo can become the player they one spent seven figures on.