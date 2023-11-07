Highlights Illan Meslier's impressive save in stoppage time against Leicester City was crucial in securing a massive result for Leeds United and reviving their hopes of a top two finish.

Leeds should be glad they didn't sell Meslier last summer, as he was linked with Real Madrid and could have been competing for La Liga and the Champions League.

Meslier's performance serves as a reminder that it will take a sizable offer for Leeds to consider selling him, as he is important to the team's promotion hopes.

Leeds United’s promotion hopes received a much-needed boost last weekend.

The Whites earned victory over Leicester City on Friday night before Ipswich Town dropped points against Birmingham City.

The gap to the top two is now seven points ahead of Tuesday night’s game-in-hand clash between the Tractor Boys and Rotherham United.

Leaders Leicester are now 11 points clear of Daniel Farke’ side, with their win at the King Power Stadium sparking hope of a remarkable comeback.

A key figure in the win over Enzo Maresca’s team was Illan Meslier, who kept his sixth clean sheet of the season on Friday evening.

How important is Illan Meslier to Leeds United?

The importance of Meslier to Farke’s squad was evident in stoppage time against the Foxes last weekend.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looked to have equalised for the hosts in the 95th minute when the Frenchman pulled off an impressive last-ditch diving save to push the ball out for a corner instead.

It was a stunning save that was crucial to Leeds earning a massive result that has resuscitated the club’s hopes of a top two finish this year.

It was a deserved moment for a player that the Yorkshire outfit will be glad they didn’t sell last summer.

The goalkeeper was linked with Real Madrid, of all clubs, and could have been competing for La Liga and the Champions League had they pursued the Leeds shot stopper.

A serious injury to their number one between the sticks Thibaut Courtois left the Spanish giants scrambling, before they ultimately ended up signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

Leeds should feel very good that they didn’t sell despite seemingly signing Karl Darlow as his replacement.

Darlow has been second-choice, but reports earlier this year suggest that the club has been weighing up cashing on the 23-year-old.

Friday’s excellent performance should also serve as a reminder that it should take a very sizable offer for the Championship side to consider a sale.

Otherwise, holding onto the young goalkeeper makes far more sense for the team’s promotion hopes.

Can Leeds United gain Premier League promotion?

Leeds will need more than just Meslier performing well to claw back the gap to the top two.

However, it is moments like at the end of the Leicester victory that highlight how important it is to have a dependable figure between the sticks.

It is also a moment that supporters will remember fondly at the end of a successful campaign, as it could prove a potentially pivotal save.

This can also be galvanising for the whole squad, as a keeper going the extra mile to save the team in the lead will inspire outfielders to do the same.

Farke’s side has a lot of ground to catch up, and they’ve been handed very few favours from other sides in their bid to keep pace with the top two.

But they’ve beaten both Ipswich Town and Leicester this campaign, highlighting their credentials for a place back in the Premier League.

If they can consistently get results and pile on the pressure, then surely slip-ups will eventually come from the top two.