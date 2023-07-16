Southampton have pipped Leeds United to the signing of former Swansea City defender Ryan Manning, to reunite the Irishman with Russell Martin.

Both Manning and Martin left Swansea City earlier in the summer and have now reunited on the South coast for the 2023/24 season.

The 27-year-old departed Swansea at the end of June, when his contract ended, and became an in-demand free agent off the back of a season that saw him score five times and provide 10 assists.

During May, Football League World exclusively broke the news that Leeds were keen on signing the full-back on a free transfer this summer and Phil Hay of The Athletic has since confirmed that interest.

How did Southampton sign Ryan Manning?

But Martin was keen on a reunion with the six-cap Irish international and yesterday it became clear that they were set to win the race for his signature, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Manning had been at the club's Staplewood training ground to hold talks.

Not long after, he was unveiled by Southampton, with Manning putting pen to paper on a four-year contract at St Mary's.

Southampton’s Twitter account then took aim at a Leeds fan account after the announcement, though, poking fun at the optimism of many Leeds fans thinking Manning might join them:

Why should Leeds have signed Ryan Manning?

Leeds' interest in Manning was well documented and he was deemed as the top left-back target for the Whites this summer.

Manning played predominantly as a left-back or left wing-back in Russell Martin's system, and had the energy to get up and down the touchline consistently, whilst also possessing both good attacking and defensive qualities at both ends, too.

However, he has also played at left centre-back as well, and his versatility would have been incredibly useful. The main upside for Leeds, however, is that he was a peak-age player, on a free transfer, with a wealth of Championship experience under his belt.

He has played over 200 games at the level for the likes of Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, and Rotherham United. He was a no-brainer pick up for Leeds this summer, irrespective of whom the manager was supposed to be.

They should have had it wrapped up much sooner, before Martin had left Swansea to join Southampton, and back when their interest was first announced in May.

Of course, now Martin has been named manager of Southampton, combined with the fact Manning has had his best season as a professional under his tutelage, there was always going to be interest from Manning in joining the Saints.

He admitted as much and said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. I'm over the moon and I can't wait to get started. It's a massive club, been in the Premier League for so many years, and I'm just excited about the challenge of getting it back there.

"With the gaffer coming here, knowing his style of football and how he wants his team to play, it felt like a perfect fit for me where the club and the manager lined up."

If Leeds had moved quicker, then they could have avoided the situation before Southampton's interest emerged. Instead, he has joined a rival club for promotion, who already have one of the stronger first-team squads in the division.

Manning was a sensible and opportunistic signing, in a position Leeds needed to recruit in this summer, and an ideal start to their incoming transfer business, where they have not made a single signing into their first-team so far. They should have thrown money at Manning to get the deal done, especially as he was a free transfer, meaning they could have afforded to pay more on wages than for your average high-end Championship transfer.

He was a player Leeds could not afford to pass up on in the fear of losing out on him to a rival, yet they have. A relegated Premier League club have recruited one of the best players in his position in the league last season for no fee, which is ominous for other Championship sides.

The knock-on effect is that Leeds will have to potentially pay for a worse option, one such alternative could be Charlie Taylor, who has also been linked via The Athletic. Taylor was a major success for Leeds in his early career, but is almost 30 and not out of contract, thus would command a fee for Farke's side to sign him.

He would not be a bad option by any means, but nowhere near as good as Manning, who was probably pound-for-pound the best left-back in the league last season, especially when factoring in that they finished mid-table as well. Leeds' loss is Southampton's gain and Martin will get even more out of him for them than he did last season, you would expect.