Highlights Leeds United suffered a setback with a recent defeat, derailing their momentum in their promotion charge.

The club has seen a significant number of departures, including high-profile players like Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno.

Brenden Aaronson has struggled to perform for Leeds since joining, and his poor form has continued during his loan spell at Union Berlin.

Leeds United will look to maintain a promotion charge back to the Premier League at the first attempt despite enduring a recent setback.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat in midweek at the hands of Sunderland which ended a seven-game unbeaten run and has derailed their momentum heading into the festive period.

The Yorkshire outfit currently find themselves 10 points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town and will face a challenging battle to overtake them or league leaders Leicester City come May.

Due to relegation from the top-flight last campaign, Leeds signed off 16 departures from Elland Road, with Daniel Farke dealing with some high-profile exits in Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno and Luis Sinisterra.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Another player to leave the club was US international Brenden Aaronson, who signed a season-long loan deal with Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

After making the switch, the 23-year-old’s form has continued to disappoint, with Leeds almost certain to make a loss on the significant fee they paid for the attacking midfielder back in 2022.

Brenden Aaronson’s performances for Leeds United

Aaronson moved to West Yorkshire for a reported £25 million fee from Red Bull Salzburg, where he registered 13 goals and 15 assists from 66 appearances in Austria.

In his only season at Leeds so far, Aaronson struggled to acclimatise to the strenuous demands of top-flight English football, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all failing to bring the best out of the American.

The New Jersey-born man returned only one goal and three assists from 40 matches in all competitions as Leeds slumped to a 19th placed finish, ending their three-year stay in the Premier League.

Aaronson received regular first-team minutes under Marsch and Gracia but was subsequently hooked from the starting XI by Allardyce for his lack of contributions.

This summer spelled the end of his stint with the club for the short-term future by moving away to Union Berlin, and many of the Leeds faithful would have been relieved to see the back of him after such a poor opening campaign.

Brenden Aaronson’s performances for Union Berlin

Aaronson’s downward spiral of form has continued in Germany with the 23-year-old failing to register any attacking output from his 17 games with Die Eisernen.

The midfielder has played just 303 minutes of Bundesliga action and was part of a nine-game losing run between September and November, which has put the club firmly in a relegation battle.

Aaronson has only made one start in their Champions League campaign which has come to an abrupt halt after two draws and four defeats sent them crashing out of the group stages.

According to Sofascore, Aaronson has registered just 0.2 shots per game, 16.7 touches per 90 minutes and has created just one big chance.

So far, it’s been a term to forget for the USMNT international and it’s unlikely to improve any time soon with him seemingly bereft of confidence.

Recent reports have suggested Aaronson could make a return to Leeds in January, with Leeds Live stating a permanent move to Union Berlin at this stage is “unthinkable” due to his poor underlying numbers.

Leeds United’s decision on Brenden Aaronson

While there is a small chance of Aaronson turning his fortunes around under new management, his career remains in a stagnant phase and Leeds should consider parting ways for a minimal fee with his performances not improving away from the club.

Aaronson showed little interest of spending time in the second tier after relegation, and the Whites will not be keen on someone collecting a healthy salary who has failed to show much commitment to the Leeds cause.

This signing will ultimately go down as a major flop, but cutting their losses during the January transfer window will give Farke one less headache to worry about and allow the former Norwich City boss to fully concentrate on getting his Leeds squad back into the Premier League.