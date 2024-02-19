Highlights Jack Clarke shines for Sunderland with 15 goals and 4 assists in just 35 games, attracting Premier League interest.

If promoted, Southampton may offer £15m for Clarke; Sunderland set to cash in on rising star's potential departure.

Leeds United may regret selling Clarke early, as Sunderland could command a significant fee exceeding £20m for him in the summer.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Championship.

Clarke scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 50 games as the Black Cats reached the play-offs last season, and he has played a key role in his side's promotion push this campaign.

The 23-year-old has scored an impressive 15 goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances so far this season, further underlining his reputation as one of the most exciting players in the second tier.

It has been a disappointing week for Sunderland, and they suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham City on Saturday, with goals from Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi turning the game around for the Blues after Clarke had given the visitors the lead.

Michael Beale's side currently sit 10th in the table, four points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Jack Clarke transfer latest

Clarke attracted significant transfer interest in January, with Burnley, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford all said to have been keen, while Italian side Lazio had two bids rejected.

Sunderland will have been delighted to have kept hold of Clarke last month, but speculation about a potential summer move has already started, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton could make a £15 million bid for the winger if they are promoted.

Clarke is said to want to make the move to the Premier League, and he will be open to a switch if the Black Cats fail to achieve promotion, while the club may need to cash in on him if they remain in the second tier.

As Clarke's list of suitors increases, his agent, Ian Harte, revealed that he is hopeful that his player will be on the move this summer.

"There were a couple of bids that came in from Lazio. Sunderland didn't feel like they wanted to sell the player in the January window. The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists," Harte said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in a good place."

Leeds United will be jealous if Sunderland receive a big Jack Clarke fee

Clarke's departure from the Stadium of Light in the summer is looking inevitable, and while it will be a huge blow for Sunderland to lose him, they will at least be able to demand a significant fee for him which they can reinvest in the squad.

The Evening Standard reported in January that the Black Cats could consider offers in the region of £20 million for Clarke, and that valuation could even increase ahead of the summer if he maintains his form during the rest of the season.

However, while the income from Clarke's sale will be incredibly beneficial to Sunderland, one club that may be looking on with envy is Leeds United.

Clarke began his career with the Whites, and after some impressive performances in the Championship during his time at Elland Road, he made the move to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £10 million in July 2019.

It did not work out for Clarke at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making just four appearances for the club, and he spent time out on loan at Leeds, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City before joining Sunderland initially on a temporary basis in January 2022.

Related Southampton lining up big-money transfer swoop for Sunderland player Southampton have joined the transfer race for Sunderland's Jack Clarke, although any deal will depend on them winning promotion.

The fee received for Clarke looked like good business at the time for Leeds, particularly considering his struggles at Spurs, but Sunderland could potentially be set to cash in on Clarke for double, and potentially even triple, that figure.

Leeds sold Clarke at an early stage of his career, but his talent was clear to see, and they may feel some regret that they did not command a greater fee for his services.

Clarke is likely to be one of the most in-demand players on the market in the summer, and Sunderland will be determined to hold out for the maximum possible fee for their star man.