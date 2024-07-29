Leeds United expect Wilfried Gnonto to be with the first-team squad for the start of the Championship season amid Everton transfer interest.

According to Football Insider, no progress has been made in talks with the Toffees, which has led to optimism that he will be with the club for their opening league game against Portsmouth.

Gnonto’s future is uncertain this summer following the Whites’ failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

A 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final consigned the Yorkshire outfit to a second campaign in the Championship.

Gnonto featured 36 times in the second tier last year, contributing eight goals and two assists in Daniel Farke’s side (all stats from Fbref).

Wilfried Gnonto's Selected 2023-24 Championship Stats - As Per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Wilfried Gnonto transfer latest amid Everton interest

It has previously been reported that Everton are chasing the signature of Gnonto this summer.

Sean Dyche is aiming to bolster his attacking options at Goodison Park, but it is now being claimed that talks between the two clubs have not progressed.

The Merseyside outfit completed the move for Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom on loan earlier this month, and are believed to have now turned their attention to the Italian winger.

However, they have been unable to find an agreement with Leeds so far in discussions with the West Yorkshire outfit over a transfer.

Related Fabrizio Romano makes Leeds United transfer claim amid squad depth issues Transfer expert Romano has revealed the area that the Whites are focusing on strengthening.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Gnonto will be in the squad for the club’s first game of the Championship campaign.

The Whites are keen to keep hold of the forward, with any deal to sell him expected to come later in the window.

The market is open until 30 August, meaning there is still plenty of time to find an agreement.

Gnonto was kept away from first team training 12 months ago as uncertainty arose over his future, but there have been no suggestions that this will be repeated this year amid links to Everton.

Leeds United’s summer 2024 transfer business

Leeds have already completed four additions to their first team squad this summer, including the permanent arrival of Joe Rodon after his initial loan spell.

Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle have also joined on a permanent basis, with Joe Rothwell arriving on loan from Bournemouth too.

However, Archie Gray has departed Elland Road in what will be seen as a blow by supporters.

The midfielder earned Leeds a £30 million fee after just one season in the team, having emerged from the academy system over the last 12 months.

Wilfried Gnonto staying would be a massive boost for Leeds United

If Leeds can get through the window without the sale of Gnonto, or Crysencio Summerville for that matter, then they will surely be most peoples’ favourites for promotion this season.

Gnonto didn’t quite kick on last season in the same way Summerville did, but he is still one of the brightest young talents in the first team squad.

The 20-year-old may prefer a move to the Premier League, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position and do not need to sell.

It would be a real coup if they could hold onto him, as he could develop into a top star under Farke, and help guide the club back to the top flight.