Hull City will not have an option or obligation to sign Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the club ends.

According to Beren Cross, the forward will sign for the Tigers on loan with no other clauses to make the move permanent in the future.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time at Leeds under Daniel Farke, and has previously gone out on loan with Sunderland during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old has made just two appearances in the Championship so far this season, with his last game for the Whites coming in a 1-1 draw against Norwich City in October.

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (5) 2 (2) 2022-23 15 (1) 0 (2) 2023-24 10 (2) 0 2024-25 2 (0) 0 As of January 14th

Joe Gelhardt transfer latest

Gelhardt is closing in on a loan move to Hull this January as he looks to get back to regular game time at a Championship level.

Ruben Selles will be keen to strengthen his squad this month amid the club’s relegation battle.

The Spaniard arrived as manager in December, meaning the winter market is his first opportunity to make any changes to the first team squad.

Gelhardt featured 18 times for Sunderland during his loan stint with the team, helping the Black Cats earn a top six finish with three goals and three assists.

Hull will be hoping he can perform to a similar level, with the team currently in danger of dropping into League One.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Luton Town and Wrexham also held an interest in the player, but Hull are now clear favourites for his signature following a medical on Monday.

Hull City league position

Hull are currently 22nd in the Championship table, sandwiched between Portsmouth and Cardiff City with all three sides level on points.

However, the Tigers have played one more than the Bluebirds, and twice more than Pompey, putting them on the backfoot in the scrap at the bottom.

Selles will be aiming to guide the team up the table in the second half of the campaign, with the help of additions like Gelhardt.

Next up for Hull is a trip to face Millwall on 18 January

Gelhardt future remains uncertain with this loan deal

Gelhardt’s future is up in the air at Leeds, as it is clear that Farke has no plans for him in the squad.

He is now set to return to Elland Road in the summer no matter what happens at Hull in the second half of the campaign.

It is surprising that Leeds haven’t looked to find an option deal put into this loan move in order to get a guarantee that they could offload him if the loan is successful.

However, on the flip side, if he does play well then perhaps his stock will be high in the transfer market and a buyer will easily be found regardless.