Willy Gnonto has seen some of his youngest and highest potential teammates depart Leeds United in recent months, but he has remained at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline.

It was the second squad exodus in as many summers at Leeds for Daniel Farke, with the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter all heading to the Premier League for significant sums. Gnonto, instead, signed a new contract at Leeds that will keep him at the club for the next four years.

Crucially, the deal does not include a release clause. After Leeds were stung by various loan clauses and exit/release clauses in the last few years. They won’t suffer the same way with Gnonto, as it was announced last weekend that he had put pen to paper on an extension, and Fabrizio Romano crucially revealed that it doesn’t contain a release clause.

The news came just hours after the summer transfer window slammed shut, and will have come as welcome news for Leeds fans after how evident disruptive clauses had been to Leeds. Leeds also bolstered their attacking ranks alongside Gnonto, with Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani brought in to offset the departures of Summerville and Rutter.

Willy Gnonto's importance to Leeds United

Despite those additions, there remains plenty of responsibility for Gnonto to step up and help to ensure Leeds have the required attacking firepower this season. It was especially pertinent that Leeds didn't sell themselves short in terms of quality attacking players following Summerville's exit to West Ham and Rutter's switch to Brighton.

The supporting cast in Farke's attack is not short of options and quality for the rest of the season, but Gnonto can expect an increased volume of starts as one of the players capable of the required attacking thrust. A restructuring of Leeds' forward line could see the diminutive winger switch to the opposite flank, with both Ramazani and Dan James comfortable at attacking the box from the right.

Gnonto is two-footed enough to thrive as the right-sided winger, but can be an even greater difference-maker in the final third on the left or even in Rutter's position centrally with a free role. Despite failing to add a natural playmaker, the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again.

The Italian didn’t quite hit the same heights last year as Rutter or Summerville, but he still contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 regular league appearances, and is a player with as much potential as the former pair. With a goal against Portsmouth on opening day hopefully just the start of what is to come this term.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - per Transfermarkt (06/09/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 77 14 7 Italy 13 1 2

The Italian's time in West Yorkshire has been eventful to say the least, having been relegated in his first season at the club after moving from FC Zurich, before going full-circle in terms of circumstances with the club, going on strike with former United winger Luis Sinisterra last summer before re-emerging to play a key role in Farke's setup.

Flashes of brilliance were seen last season, as the 20-year-old Italian's ability one-vs-one, flair, and dynamic with other forwards can be crucial in any game when one moment of inspiration can make you a match-winner.

They will need him to exert that X-Factor a bit more frequently this season, but having such exciting dribbling ability and ball-striking will be enough to settle tight games this season in the Championship and the young Italian international can expect to be one of the most feared attacking players in the division.

But is his reputation reflected in his market value? We take a look, here...

Gnonto's market value for Leeds United

The losses of Summerville and Rutter do make him their most vital attacker now. His market value on Transfermarkt reflects that fact, as one of the three most valuable players in Leeds' squad, and one of the highest in the Championship as well.

Gnonto is Leeds' joint-second highest value player, with Ethan Ampadu tied with him and Illan Meslier just ahead of him. All three players are valued at above €15 million, with Meslier at €18 million. Gnonto and Ampadu come in at €16 million, which is around £13.5 million.

Their estimates are notoriously inaccurate when compared to true value to a side, but give an idea of who some of the better players are in a squad or league. Gray and Summerville's prices sky-rocketed after a period of good form over the course of last season, which Gnonto could well be in line for.

Football Insider have reported that the Whites set a £25 million asking price for Gnonto in the summer amid interest from Everton. Last summer, the Toffees were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the player, with the Merseyside outfit having a £23 million bid rejected for him.

That is perhaps a more accurate reflection of his worth, but Gnonto still remains as one of the second tier's most valuable players. Unsurprisingly, the recently relegated sides and Leeds dominate the list: