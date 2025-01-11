It's been a difficult campaign for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but it hasn't stopped the Frenchman from attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

It's been reported by Alan Nixon that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the 24-year-old, something that may come as a surprise to Leeds United supporters.

Meslier has been at fault for a number of goals this season, namely mistakes away to Sunderland and Hull City which cost his side two wins, and those dropped points will prove important at the end of the season with the race for promotion so tight.

Whilst manager Daniel Farke insists he'll remain loyal to Meslier, some supporters wouldn't be too disappointed if the Frenchman was moved on this month.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how much Meslier is earning at Leeds United compared to his teammates.

Illan Meslier's wage at Leeds United compared to his teammates

It must be stressed that we are using Capology's estimations for this data.

As per Leeds United's Capology page, Meslier is earning a weekly wage of £30,000, which works out as a whopping £1.56million a year.

However, this wage makes Meslier Leeds' joint-tenth highest-paid player, perhaps showing how much financial muscle the Whites have for Championship standards.

Leeds United's highest earners - Capology Player Weekly Wage Annual Salary Patrick Bamford £70,000 £3.64m Junior Firpo £60,000 £3.12m Manor Solomon £60,000 £3.12m Daniel James £50,000 £2.08m Pascal Struijk £50,000 £2.60m Brenden Aaronson £45,000 £2.34m Ethan Ampadu £40,000 £2.08m Joe Rodon £40,000 £2.08m Max Wober £35,000 £1.82m Wilfried Gnonto £30,000 £1.56m Illan Meslier £30,000 £1.56m Jayden Bogle £30,000 £1.56m Karl Darlow £30,000 £1.56m

Meslier's weekly wage of £30,000 is the same figure as his teammates Wilfried Gnoto, Jayden Bogle and fellow goalkeeper Karl Darlow earn, but it's quite some way off the club's top earners.

Junior Firpo and Manor Solomon are both earning double what Meslier earns with a wage of £60,000, while Patrick Bamford is Leeds' highest earner with a weekly wage of £70,000.

That is clearly money not being spent well given his lack of impact this season and it's clear that Leeds have got some work to trim their wage bill, particularly if they don't win promotion.

As per Capology, Meslier was earning just £10,000 a week in his first season at Elland Road, but a contract extension in the summer of 2021 saw him triple his wages.

The Frenchman is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2026, but whether he'll still be at the club at that point remains to be seen.

Illan Meslier's form needs to improve if Leeds are to reach the Premier League

If Leeds are to seal promotion then Meslier needs to improve his form, and his position as first-choice goalkeeper will surely come under threat if he makes any more mistakes like he did against Sunderland and Hull.

It remains to be seen if Farke will target a goalkeeper in the transfer window this month, but even if he doesn't, he's still got Karl Darlow as an able deputy, with the former Newcastle United man impressing for Wales in recent times.

Leeds could be a couple of points clear at the top of the Championship table had it not been for some of Meslier's late errors, and supporters will pray that it doesn't come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is clearly a talented player, hence the interest from sides like Arsenal and Manchester United, but if he's to justify his £30,000 a week wage, then he needs to cut the errors out of his game.