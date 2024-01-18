Highlights Leeds United are looking to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent deal at some point after his impressive loan spell at the club.

Leeds United fans will be hoping that Joe Rodon stays on at Elland Road beyond the end of the current season - but reports suggest that the centre-back will be quite an expensive target should Whites transfer chiefs press to make him their own.

Rodon joined on loan in the summer from Tottenham after failing to crack into the first-team in north London, and he's impressed massively by becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet in West Yorkshire. The Wales international has formed a strong partnership at the back with Pascal Struijk, but as he's only temporarily at the club, fans will be wishing for him in the summer.

A huge price tag has reportedly been set on him, which means that achieving promotion to the Premier League could be crucial in determining his future; and it's been claimed that Leeds have already opened talks to land him.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are said to be working on a move to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur following an impressive loan spell so far this season at Elland Road.

Having broken through the ranks at Swansea City, Rodon was courted and subsequently bought by Tottenham, though the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven alone are the starters, whilst Ben Davies and new recruit Radu Dragusin are also ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rodon only played 15 Premier League games for Tottenham before spending the second half of last season at Stade Rennais, before joining the Whites in the summer - and he's excelled at the back for Daniel Farke, featuring in almost all of Leeds' games so far this season.

However, Football Insider go on to claim that a deal will be unlikely to be completed, with Tottenham asking for a huge price in comparison with what Leeds are willing to bid this month.

Leeds would 'prefer' to have an agreement in place over a full-time move for the defender 'as soon as possible', with fears that Rodon's price could rise if he continues to impress. Rodon has been linked with other clubs in the past and with a summer transfer window to play with, he is expected to come under bids.

Rodon could leave for a fee rising to £20million, according to the report - especially if Leeds do go on to achieve promotion.

Leeds United's centre-back plans

Currently, Leeds United have five first-team centre-backs at the club - but only one consistent fixture is expected to be at the club next season at present. That man is Pascal Struijk; of course, Rodon is only on loan, Liam Cooper has been tipped to leave Elland Road at the end of the season, an exit for young talent Charlie Cresswell has been mooted and Leo Hjelde has rarely featured.

Leeds United centre-back appearances - Championship 2023/24 Games Joe Rodon 24 Liam Cooper 12 Pascal Struijk 23 Charlie Cresswell 4 Leo Hjelde 1

The Whites do have Diego Llorente and Max Wober out on loan at Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively, and whilst Robin Koch is also out temporarily, his move to Eintracht Frankfurt will become permanent in the summer.

That means that should all deals going out come to fruition, Leeds will have four centre-backs in the summer: Struijk, Wober, Llorente and Hjelde - which may not be good enough to secure safety if they do return to the Premier League.

Rodon could at least somewhat bridge that gap as he is definitely deserving of another shot at the Premier League, given how tough it is to succeed at a club constantly qualifying for European competition.