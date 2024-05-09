Leeds United announced in the summer that the likes of Jordan Spieth and Michael Phelps had become part of a group of many minority investors into the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises, with Will Ferrell now the latest to join the ever-growing list.

The 49ers took full control of Leeds last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. And, after a protracted process, Leeds eventually revealed that the EFL had given the green light for the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers, which was "paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership".

With it approved, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was to take over as Leeds United chairman from the Italian. The update from the Whites also confirms that Angus Kinnear will remain in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club.

Shortly after, Michael Schwimer revealed the list of names involved in partnering with Big League Advantage in order to invest in Leeds, including the likes of Spieth, Phelps, and Larry Nance Jr.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Will Ferrell joins Leeds investors

According to The Sun, Ferrell, the American actor, has bought a stake in the West Yorkshire outfit ahead of their play-off battle, which is set to start Sunday.

It is expected that official confirmation will come in the next few days, with the 56-year-old making his first move into English football. However, he has experience working in the sport, having become a co-owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC in 2016.

It is believed that Ferrell is worth £127 million, but it remains to be seen just how much he is investing into the club, with Phil Hay of The Athletic stating that it will be a minority investment.

He explained further information regarding Ferrell:

Hay said: "The Leeds United investment group created by 49ers Enterprises is split into two sections — general partners and limited partners. Financially, the first group are the main players in the Leeds United project, the source of the most serious funding.

"You have, for example, Peter Lowy, the Australian businessman, and US entrepreneur Rudy Cline-Thomas, the club’s vice chairman. And, of course, the individuals who control 49ers Enterprises itself, like Jed York. He and his family have been behind the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise for a long time.

"But behind them are the limited partners, a celebrity cast of thousands who have invested in Leeds at a much lower level — many of those investments are in the millions of pounds but are small amounts in comparison to the general partners."

Reasons for Ferrell's investment revealed

Ferrell has often been in attendance for games in English football, particularly in the Premier League. He has also been spotted supporting fellow Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s adventure in Wrexham, with talkSPORT claiming he has "followed in their footsteps following his stake in the club."

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia invested in Burnley in May of last year and fellow NFL great Tom Brady joined the ownership group at Birmingham City in August, with American ownership a rising trend in the English footballing pyramid at the moment.

Not only has Ferrell taken inspiration from the situation at Wrexham, but he spoke with Shaun Harvey - the former chief executive of Leeds, and according to The Sun, discussions with Harvey helped convince Ferrell to invest in the Whites.

A source is reported as saying: “Shaun was at Leeds for nearly a decade and knows the club inside-out. He features heavily in the Wrexham documentary and has been credited for leading their charge up the football ladder. Leeds’ ex-chief executive was the one showing Ferrell around and his former club would have been a hot topic of conversation between the pair.”

Actor and Leeds fan, Russell Crowe, has also invested in the club recently, whilst the indication from Elland Road is that Ferrell falls firmly into the limited partner category of Hay's claim with The Athletic, much like many of his celebrity peers. He’s another famous face in the mix but he won’t be calling any shots in the boardroom or influencing the day-to-day activities of the club.

Per The Guardian Leeds fans will doubtless be pleased he ignored one piece of advice from Jack Grealish, too:

“Great to meet my new British friend Jack Grealish at the Etihad today,” Ferrell commented. “He told me to buy Birmingham City and to get them relegated to League Two.”

Birmingham were relegated to League One during the final day of the Championship's regular season, but Ferrell has made up his mind since, after stating to Sky Sports at the time: “I don’t really have a side over here. I just enjoy following all the storylines. It’s obviously a very good league.”

He now has a side, with Leeds' announcement to come at some stage regarding the investment and further details of Ferrell's involvement in the club.