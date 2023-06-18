Leeds United's top scorer last season was Rodrigo, who finished with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League.

The Spanish forward is reported to be of interest to Real Madrid this summer, according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE (via Sport Witness).

The Whites are set to lose a whole host of their first-team players this summer now that their relegation has been confirmed to the Championship.

What's the latest with Leeds striker Rodrigo?

It's likely relegation will seriously dismantle the playing squad, with multiple internationals in the team who will need to look for pastures new for the sake of their career.

Rodrigo is among those, as a Spanish international with eight goals from 27 caps and will want to be playing at the highest level possible, so he can to get back in and remain in the Spain setup, and that means leaving Elland Road.

The 32-year-old has shown his credentials to remain a player at elite level and, in spite of his age, will have aspirations to play in the European Championships, which are coming up at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that, with a year left on his deal, Rodrigo will be leaving this summer, he said: "One of the club’s highest earners and with 12 months left on his deal. A summer departure is on the cards."

According to figures taken from Capology, the club’s highest earner is the Spanish international forward.

He reportedly earns £100,000 per week, albeit it is unclear just how much of that will be cut now that relegation has been confirmed.

Hay has previously stated that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

How much is Rodrigo worth?

The report linking him with a move to Real Madrid also believes that he has a release clause that could be worth as little as €3.5m, but it is unclear as to how true that is.

Rodrigo has one-year remaining on his deal at Elland Road and will be sold, but his form, age, contract length, and Leeds' negotiating position from falling into the second tier all play a part in determining what his valuation is.

The Football Transfers website has a tool named xTV (expected transfer valuation) which attempts to combine these factors and give an overall figure for what a player may be worth.

The xTV for Rodrigo is set at around €6.5 million and their website states that Leeds could receive anything between €4.9 million and €8.1 million for the 32-year-old.