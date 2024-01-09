Highlights Leeds United may struggle to hold onto key players if Premier League sides like West Ham come knocking.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been more impressive in terms of goals and assists than Wilfried Gnonto.

The Hammers could benefit from signing Summerville or Rutter, addressing their lack of options on the left and up front, respectively.

Amid recent reports from Sports Lens that West Ham are interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United, they may be inclined to take a look at some of the other forwards at the club who are on fire at the moment.

Given how lucky Leeds were not to lose too many of what have turned out to be key players during the summer transfer window, the Whites will be desperate to hold onto some of their main men once again.

Given that the Whites will either be in the play-offs, or contending for the automatic promotion spots, come the end of the season, they have even more reason to hold onto their key players to give them the best shot of being in the Premier League next season.

But when a Premier League side with the stature of West Ham comes knocking, it won't be an easy task holding onto some of the best players in the Championship, like Crysencio Summerville or Georginio Rutter.

Summerville and Rutter's output dwarfs Gnonto's

Gnonto is a very talented forward and still has a lot of potential at just 20-years-old.

He's shown glimpses of his talent during his year-and-a-half long Leeds career so far, but has never really done enough to warrant a continuous run of starts under Farke.

That being said, it's hard to earn a place in this current Leeds side given how potent their forwards have been in recent weeks. If West Ham want to increase their attacking output, then a move for Gnonto may not be what they're looking for.

Granted he's only started seven games, Gnonto has only scored one goal and provided one assist in 20 Championship appearances so far this season.

In comparison to the 16 goals and 15 assists that Summerville and Rutter have between them, they may be the more reliable options for the Hammers as they aim to add extra firepower this month.

Leeds United forwards compared in 23/24 Championship Player Appearances Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 23 12 6 Daniel James 24 8 5 Georginio Rutter 24 4 9 Joel Piroe 23 9 1 Patrick Bamford 17 1 0 Willy Gnonto 20 1 1 Jaidon Anthony 18 1 0 Ian Poveda/Joe Gelhardt/Mateo Joseph (combined) 18 0 0

Related Crysencio Summerville stance on Leeds United future emerges amid Aston Villa and Brighton interest Interested teams may face a more difficult battle in their quest to lure the Dutchman away from Elland Road after the winger's stance was revealed.

Summerville or Rutter would fit in at West Ham

A position that the Hammers are currently lacking in is the left-side of their attack. Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma are both lacking in their attacking numbers, and Maxwell Cornet isn't even getting a look in from David Moyes.

Given that Summerville has been playing his best football for Leeds on the left-flank, he might be the answer to the Hammers' issues if they are to take a punt on him.

The Dutchman has scored 12 goals this season and provided six assists, so there's no doubt he can add some needed firepower to the Hammers attack. He bagged four goals in the Premier League last season, too, with his game much more developed than it was across October and November's purple patch last year.

Rutter, on the other hand, has been more of a number nine for the Whites this season, which is another position the Hammers are currently lacking. Jarrod Bowen has been playing up-front and, whilst his numbers have been good, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances, his best position is mainly playing on the right. Signing Rutter could also answer other problems that the Hammers are facing.

Of course, picking up both these players from Leeds, with their promotion ambitions, would cost. Yet, targeting one would be more worthwhile than chasing Gnonto on this season's performances.

Summerville or Rutter leaving could open a door for Gnonto

As mentioned, Gnonto has never really been consistent enough to warrant starts this season, but if clubs were to come in for the aforementioned forwards, then it could mean that a door opens for the young Italian.

An opportunity to prove himself in the Leeds side would open up if there were to be departures, but Gnonto would still have to take his chance with names like David Brooks of Bournemouth being linked with the club ready to prepare for any outgoings.

An exciting and direct forward already, Gnonto can be very effective if used correctly, but he'll have to improve his attacking output if he wants to earn a starting spot.