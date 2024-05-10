Highlights The Championship play-offs bring intense emotions - joy or sadness are common for fans seeking Premier League promotion.

West Brom and Leeds fans are seeking revenge in this year's play-offs after suffering heartbreak in 2019.

Despite poor recent form for both teams, the play-offs offer a chance for redemption and a shot at promotion.

The Championship play-offs always bring a sense of excitement and intrigue, as fans from all over the country get to watch on and witness a third team fight their way to Premier League promotion.

So often, for the fans involved, it will usually involve two feelings; overwhelming joy or unimaginable sadness.

However, with the play-offs starting this weekend, there will be an added feeling for two sets of fans from two clubs steeped in EFL history.

Both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United fans, as well as many inside both clubs too, will be seeking revenge in this year's play-offs, having both suffered heartbreak in 2019.

2019 Championship play-offs

Back in 2019, the Championship promotion race was stacked full of former Premier League sides. The likes of Norwich City and Sheffield United had won automatic promotion, and in the play-offs, alongside Leeds and West Brom, were Derby County and Aston Villa.

Championship standings 2018/19 Team P GD Pts 1 Norwich City (C) 46 36 94 2 Sheffield United (P) 46 37 89 3 Leeds United 46 23 83 4 West Brom 46 25 80 5 Aston Villa 46 21 76 6 Derby County 46 15 74

As per the play-off setup, Leeds and Derby played each other, and there was a West Midlands derby face-off between West Brom and Villa.

In the respective first legs, Leeds had taken a slender 1-0 advantage thanks to a Kemar Roofe goal, and West Brom had suffered a 2-1 loss, despite leading for the majority of the match. It is the second legs, however, where fans of both clubs would be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

For the Elland Road faithful, they would begin their second leg, held on Leeds' home turf, by scoring the opener and doubling their aggregate lead. The stadium was bouncing, and many fans would have been dreaming of a day at Wembley to hopefully seal their promotion, having painstakingly missed out on automatics due to poor end-of-season form.

However, from that opener, it all went downhill, rapidly. Three goals from Derby - aided by some woeful Kiko Casilla and Liam Cooper defending - before the 60th minute put the Rams ahead in the tie, and despite Stewart Dallas notching a third to equalise the tie, Jack Marriott would break Leeds fans' hearts by scoring a winner and sending them out of the play-offs.

Meanwhile, for West Brom, they went through a much less enthralling tie, but would still experience awful heartache. The Baggies managed to bring the tie back on to equal terms at 2-2 through a Craig Dawson goal, but nothing would separate the teams throughout the rest of regular and extra time. So to penalties it went, and having missed their first two spot kicks, West Brom were looking down and out.

Villa would score two before on-loan defender Tosin Adarabioyo tucked home West Brom's first successful penalty, but despite an Albert Adomah miss for the Villans and another two penalties scored by West Brom, the Baggies fate was sealed by Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty.

Leeds and West Brom will want to make amends

For both sets of fans, those 2019 matches will be horrible to even think about. Both had thought they were on their way to a date at Wembley, only for fate to strike them a crushing blow and end their promotion dreams.

So when this weekend's first legs come around on Sunday and the second later in the week, both will be seeking to put their past firmly behind them, and create new, fantastic memories for fans.

With how the 2023/24 table finished, the Baggies will be playing Southampton, and Daniel Farke will be taking charge of his Leeds side against former club Norwich City.

Trying to predict the outcome of these matches purely based on form means yet more play-off heartbreak for Leeds fans. The side from West Yorkshire come into the play-offs having only won once in their last six matches, including a 4-0 defeat to QPR that all but sealed their fate and put them out of contention for the automatic promotion spots.

There is an argument, however, that despite the frustration of missing out on automatics thanks to poor form, it could still be the spark to finish the job and seal promotion by winning the play-offs.

West Brom, too, are not on the best run of form, with only two wins in their last six, but as is so typically the case in mini-internal tournaments within a league, form goes straight out the window, and it comes down to a case of 'who wants it more'.

What it could come down to is Leeds and West Brom finding that extra edge in wanting to avenge what went on five years ago, at the expense of Norwich and Southampton.