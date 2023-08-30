Highlights Championship trio, Leeds United, West Brom, and Sheffield Wednesday, are interested in signing Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United.

The midfielder has struggled for game time at St James' Park, and is free to leave before Friday's transfer deadline.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have also expressed an interest in the 31-year-old.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that Leeds United, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are all plotting moves for the midfielder.

What is Hendrick's situation at Newcastle?

Hendrick joined Newcastle back in the summer of 2020, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley.

However, the Ireland international has struggled to make an impact at St James' Park, making just 27 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan in the Championship with QPR, and returned to the second-tier last season, this time on loan with Reading.

Despite scoring four goals and providing one assist in 46 appearances for the Royals, Hendrick was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One, having received a points deduction due to a number of financial issues.

Following his return to Newcastle in the summer, Hendrick is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Eddie Howe's side this season, and it now looks as though he could be on the move again in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in the race for Hendrick

According to this latest update, Hendrick's lack of involvement this season, and the additions Newcastle have made to their midfield, mean they are willing to let the 31-year-old leave this summer.

That appears to have caught the attention of several Championship sides, with Leeds, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday all said to have registered their interest in the midfielder.

It is thought that those three sides are now preparing to make bids for the signing of Hendrick.

However, they are not alone with their pursuit of the midfielder, with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen apparently keen to sign the midfielder on loan.

As things stand, Hendrick is now into the final year of his contract with Newcastle, meaning this could be the Magpies' last chance to receive a fee for him.

West Brom are currently seventh in the Championship with seven points from four league games, while Leeds have taken five points from their first four matches to leave them 13th in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile, are yet to pick up a point this season, leaving them rooted to the foot of the second-tier standings at this early stage of the campaign.

Would Hendrick be a good signing for one of these Championship clubs

There is an argument that Hendrick could be a useful addition for one of Leeds, West Brom or Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder has plenty of experience at this level, and as he showed last season, is still capable of playing on a weekly basis, which could make him a solid option for these clubs.

Given those sides do look short on numbers in midfield, and the fact Hendrick's contract situation means he could be a relatively cheap target, this does look like a potentially sensible option to pursue.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see just where the midfielder ends up by the time of Friday's transfer deadline.