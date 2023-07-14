Leeds United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to Football Insider.

The Whites are said to be "considering a move for Dennis" and are "doing background checks" in order "to see if he is the right man to bring to Elland Road".

Leeds could lose a number of key players in the forward areas this summer, including the likes of Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, while Rodrigo has completed a move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

The Whites want to "strengthen their attacking options this summer", with Dennis now emerging as a potential target.

Dennis joined Forest from Watford last summer for a "fee in the region of £15 million" as part of the club's influx of signings following their promotion to the Premier League, but it has not worked out for Dennis at the City Ground so far.

The 25-year-old scored just two goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper's side last season, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

Dennis earned the move to Forest after an excellent spell at Watford in the top flight in the 2012-22 season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 35 games for the Hornets after his arrival from Club Brugge.

What is the latest on Emmanuel Dennis' Nottingham Forest future?

Despite having three years left on his contract, The Athletic claimed last month that Dennis is "highly likely" to leave the City Ground this summer and that his representatives have "started the process of holding exploratory talks with potential interested parties".

Dennis himself is thought to be "understood to be comfortable with the option of a departure if the right opportunity presents itself".

The striker is "keen to remain in Europe and at this stage is not contemplating a move to the Saudi Pro League", but it remains to be seen whether he will be willing to drop down to the Championship.

Amid the speculation over his future, Dennis claimed he was "very, very happy" at Forest in a response to a fan question on Instagram, but it seems unlikely that he has a future at the club.

Cooper has a number of options at his disposal in the forward areas, such as Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson and with the prospect of new arrivals this summer, Dennis could be pushed further down the pecking order.

Would Emmanuel Dennis be a good signing for Leeds United?

Dennis would be an excellent addition for the Whites.

While Daniel Farke will be hoping to retain some of his main attacking threats this summer, departures are inevitable and they will need to bring in reinforcements.

Dennis has endured a tough time at the City Ground so far, but he was not the only one of Forest's summer signings to struggle to make an impact given the significant competition for places at the club.

He has proven his quality at Premier League level previously and would be more than capable of making an impact in the Championship, so it is a deal that Leeds should definitely pursue.