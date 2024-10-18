Leeds United have taken Christoph Kramer on trial as they consider offering the German a contract to strengthen their midfield options.

The Whites are low on numbers in the middle of the park after injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, which has forced the club to consider free agents.

Former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate had been on the radar, but a deal didn’t happen, and Football Insider have revealed that Leeds have turned their attention to Kramer.

Christoph Kramer looking to earn Leeds United contract

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, which ended an association with the club that stretched back over a decade.

Therefore, he played under Daniel Farke for the German side, so the Leeds boss is well aware of Kramer’s ability and his personality.

The update claims Kramer has been with the Yorkshire outfit this week, as the coaching staff at Thorp Arch assess the player before making a decision on whether he is in shape to make an impact on the Championship.

Christoph Kramer's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Borussia Mönchengladbach 288 VFL Bochum 67 Bayer Leverkusen 44 Germany 12

Christoph Kramer could be a coup for Leeds United

Of course, we don’t know how fit Kramer is, but if he is available and ready to play, then his CV suggests he would be able to make his mark for Leeds in the Championship.

Kramer spent the bulk of his career in the Bundesliga, making over 200 appearances in the German top division.

As well as that, he won 12 caps for his country, and he was part of the squad that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and he started the final, so it’s fair to say he has high-level experience that will help the rest of the dressing room.

At 6ft 3, Kramer should be able to cope with the physicality of the Championship, and the fact he knows Farke is a real bonus.

It should be noted that he has had injuries over the years, but Leeds wouldn’t be signing Kramer to play every minute of every game, so he would be managed carefully.

Leeds United must trust Daniel Farke’s judgement

Ultimately, this is going to be on the manager.

With Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in the squad, and Charlie Crew as an exciting youngster coming through, Leeds aren’t in a truly desperate situation, even if they could do with one more option.

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and January, so the squad will be tested, but that doesn’t mean you sign a player for the sake of it.

Related The 5 players set to miss Leeds United v Sheffield United FLW outline all of the injury issues for Leeds United and Sheffield United ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

If Kramer is brought in, it has to be because he can play when required, and he needs to be able to fit into the group, otherwise it’s a waste of money and it won’t solve the problem.

So, it’s good that Kramer has been on trial in the past week, as that has allowed the club to assess him closely, and then the decision should rest with Farke.

Leeds are back in action tonight when they welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road in what is a huge game at the top of the table.