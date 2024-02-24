Highlights Leeds United plans to bring Kalvin Phillips back if promoted to the Premier League, focusing on strengthening their midfield.

Phillips has faced challenges since leaving Leeds, making a potential return to his boyhood club appealing for all parties.

With Leeds in contention for promotion after a remarkable run of victories, Phillips could be a key upgrade for the team if they ascend.

Leeds United will be interested in bringing Kalvin Phillips back to the club in the summer window, providing they win promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United’s promotion chances

The Whites enjoyed a brilliant comeback win against league leaders Leicester City on Friday night, a result which keeps them in second in the table.

Whilst there were elements of luck to the victory, with the Foxes wrongly denied a goal that would’ve put them two up, Daniel Farke’s men showed a lot of character to pick up the three points.

That made it nine wins on the bounce for Leeds, which is a remarkable achievement at this stage of the season, and they will hope that momentum can help them over the line in this promotion battle.

Leeds United keen on Kalvin Phillips

The recruitment team at Elland Road will no doubt be planning for both eventualities as they draw up lists of potential targets ahead of whichever division they’re in.

And, according to Football Insider, they will work on a deal to bring Phillips back to his boyhood club if they are a top-flight side.

“Leeds United will be in the market to sensationally re-sign Kalvin Phillips on a permanent deal this summer if they are promoted back to the Premier League.

“The Yorkshire club are expected to spend heavily in the summer transfer window if they return to the top flight and a midfield kingpin will be among their top priorities.

“Phillips joined West Ham on a six-month loan deal in January, but Leeds are expecting the England international to return to Manchester City at the end of the season and be sold on a permanent deal. West Ham are likely to be in the race for the 28-year-old but could face competition from Leeds among others.

“His £140,000-a-week salary could be a stumbling block but Leeds spent big previously when they were in the top flight and handed £100,000-a-week plus salaries to the likes of Rodrigo Moreno.”

Leeds United return could be what Kalvin Phillips needs

There’s no denying that things have not gone to plan at all for Phillips since he left Leeds, with Pep Guardiola not a fan of the midfielder during his time at City.

It’s still early days in the loan at West Ham, but, again, it’s not started how he would’ve wanted after a few mistakes and a red card.

At 28, Phillips should be at his peak, but the past few years have been tough, and they’ve probably made him appreciate what he had at Leeds even more.

The chance to return to the club he loves would appear to make sense for all parties if Leeds go up, so this link isn’t a massive surprise.

Championship Table (After Leeds vs Leicester on 23/02/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 33 21 69 4 Southampton 33 24 67

Crucially for the Whites, if Phillips got anywhere near the level he showed under Marcelo Bielsa, he would be a massive upgrade on the current midfield, so it would be a good addition in that sense.

Phillips may concentrate on Euro 2024 first, but this is certainly something that could happen at some point in the summer window if Leeds go up.