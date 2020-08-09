Leeds United weighing up multi-million pound move for European attacker

Leeds United have enquired about Slavia Prague’s Nicolae Stanciu as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his squad following promotion.

The Whites won the Championship last month and attention quickly turned to the transfer market and it appears that finding new attacking options is a priority.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Leeds have been tracking Stanciu, a Romanian international, who will be available for around £7m.

The 27-year-old isn’t a striker but can play in various attacking positions and he scored four goals as Slavia Prague won the Czech top-flight and he also impressed as they reached the Champions League group stage and picked up results against Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Despite his importance to the team, the report suggests he will be allowed to leave if Leeds are prepared to pay the fee that the Czech champions demand.

That could be the start of a very busy summer at Elland Road, as the update claims that Bielsa wants to bring in at least five new signings, with a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back and a left-back on the agenda.

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

The verdict

This would be an interesting move for Leeds as Stanciu is clearly a talented player and £7m makes him a pretty low-risk move in Premier League terms.

Importantly, he has the technical ability to thrive in a Bielsa team and would be capable of playing in a few positions which is another positive.

Of course, the major concern would be about whether he will be able to cope with English football but he is sure to be one of a number of players that the Whites are tracking.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.