Leeds United weighing up late move for defender amid West Brom, Celtic speculation

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, as per the Scottish Mail on Sunday (16/08, page 156).

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to bolster his defensive options this summer following Ben White’s exit, with the 22-year-old returning to Albion after a hugely impressive loan spell at Elland Road.

Leeds want White back on a permanent basis, but reports now suggest that they could switch their attention to another Brighton centre-half in Duffy.

The return of White and the arrival of Joel Veltman could push Duffy down the pecking order at the AMEX even further, with Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk both playing regularly under Graham Potter this term.

Duffy featured 20 times for Brighton in the Premier League this season, and is now attracting huge interest from West Bromwich Albion, who are looking to beat Celtic in the race for his signature.

The Scottish Mail, though, claim that Leeds have now joined the race to sign Duffy, though the defender is reportedly keen on a loan switch to Celtic.

The Verdict

This is a move that would make perfect sense.

With other senior defender in Gaetano Berardi set to be out injured for a lengthy amount of time, Leeds definitely need to bring in another centre-half or two.

Duffy is at a good age and is a vastly experienced player who has performed well in the Premier League, and alongside Liam Cooper, the pair could form a good partnership.