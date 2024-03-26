The focus of Leeds United's season has, rightfully, been on the stars of the first team who have led them to the top spot in the Championship, as things stand, but one of their youngsters, who looked set to leave for free in the summer, has been performing well away from Elland Road, and the club are now considering offering him a new deal.

Some of the under-23s in the Leeds first team have been some of the best players at the club this season.

Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Ethan Ampadu, and Crysencio Summerville are all yet to reach their 24th birthday, and yet they are leading this team back towards the Premier League.

Leeds are set to lose a lot of players this summer, who are currently out on loan. Luke Ayling is currently with Middlesbrough, and won't be offered a new deal by the club, and it could be the same case for the likes of Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh, who are on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively.

21-year-old Lewis Bate has also spent time away from the Whites this season. He joined League Two side MK Dons part the way into the January window, after being with Oxford United in League One for the 2022/23 campaign. His time with the U's didn't go to plan, but his tenure in Milton Keynes has impressed people back at Elland Road.

Lewis Bate could be offered a new contract by Leeds United

Football Insider have reported that Bate's parent club are weighing up the option of offering him a contract extension at the end of the season due to his impressive performances since making the mid-season switch.

Prior to his current loan spell, the club weren't going to offer the 21-year-old a new deal when his current agreement with the club ran out in the summer.

The holding midfielder has started a majority of games since arriving at Stadium MK in the winter window, and the stats certainly back-up why he has started to grab the attention of the staff at Elland Road. In 15 league games, he has recorded a 90% pass accuracy rate, intercepted the ball 18 times, recovered 5.5 balls per 90, and won 3.1 duels per 90, according to Sofascore.

His ability to quickly fit into the system that MK Dons play will have also impressed people at Leeds. Under Mike Williamson, the side play a possession-dominant style of football that requires its midfielders to be confident on the ball, and the rate at which he is completing passes definitely signifies that Bate is capable of this.

It's a similar style to ones that are used by the top teams in England, so it would be worthwhile for the Whites to hold on to a young player with these abilities.

Contract offer for Bate wouldn't be a guarantee of Leeds game time

The midfielder is still yet to prove himself at the Championship level, let alone in the Premier League, which is where Leeds look set to be come the start of the next season. They currently lead the league on goal difference.

The club would likely see him as a project player, and want to send him out on loan, again, so that he can gain experience and prove his talents slightly lower down the English football pyramid.

Bate may also decide that a future as a loanee isn't what he wants. If he keeps playing like he is, MK will probably want to sign him permanently if they can.

There are risks to either decision, but, even though a contract offer from Leeds would show some faith in him from the club, it wouldn't guarantee that Elland Road would be the place where he finds success in football.