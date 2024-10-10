Leeds United are considering a move for ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté amid their injury issues.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are weighing up a potential move for the 34-year-old as a free agent.

The Senegal international departed the Reds at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

He spent two years with the Premier League club, making 33 appearances in the top flight during that time (all stats from Fbref).

The midfielder started just two of his 12 appearances in the league last season, as Forest finished 17th in the table.

Cheikhou Kouyaté - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 21 (10) 1 (0) 2023-24 12 (2) 0

Leeds United consider Nottingham Forest midfield solution

Leeds have a serious issue in midfield due to the long-term injuries to both starters Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.

According to The Athletic, Ampadu’s injury is expected to keep him on the sidelines for up to 10 weeks, while Gruev’s return date could be even further away than that after undergoing knee surgery.

Their combined injuries has come as a massive blow to Daniel Farke’s side, with the pair proving crucial to their campaign in the early weeks.

The Welshman started their first seven fixtures, while Gruev had featured in the first eight before heading for the treatment room.

It is now being reported that a potential move for Kouyaté is being considered as a short-term solution to this injury crisis.

Leeds have Joe Rothwell, on loan from Bournemouth, as well as Ao Tanaka as replacements in the squad for the injured pair.

However, their only other midfield option is youngster Charlie Crew, who has yet to make his league debut for the club at 18-years-of-age.

Kouyaté has plenty of experience in English football, having also spent four seasons with both West Ham and Crystal Palace, making a total of 297 Premier League appearances in his career.

Leeds United’s free agent stance

Farke has discussed the possibility of signing someone as a free agent following the recent injury setbacks.

While he suggested his preference is to avoid signings in October, he admitted he is always open to any potential incomings.

"If I'm really honest, I'm not a big friend of signing players who are out of contract in the beginning of October, because it means more or less they are out of team training since May," said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"That means they are out of team training since whatever, five months.

“And even if you bring them in, it lasts also a while until they are really ready to go and fully fit and really could play first team football and then quite often the player who is right now injured for the next few weeks, he's even even back in perhaps and ready to go earlier than the players who are out for since five months.

"I think quite often it's a bit like a panic buy or like to pretend to do something anyhow. I think it's professional to check it, and sometimes out of coincidence or out of a special situation, there could be someone out who really suits the needs in this moment."

Next up for Leeds is a home clash with Sheffield United on 18 October.

Kouyaté could be a smart short-term solution for Leeds

Tanaka and Rothwell are a capable duo to deputise for Gruev and Ampadu’s injuries, but the squad is still quite thin with only Crew available as a real alternative.

Kouyaté is an experienced free agent option that can help provide some much-needed cover while Ampadu recovers to full fitness.

It remains to be seen when Gruev will play again, but it likely won’t be until 2025, so having Kouyaté come in on a short-term basis as a replacement might be Leeds’ best option at this point.

Farke raised some legitimate concerns over any free agents’ potential fitness at this stage of the year, but it might just now be a risk they have to take to protect their current options in midfield.