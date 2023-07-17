Leeds United are weighing up an opening offer to Chelsea for Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

According to the Evening Standard, Leeds are the only club to show concrete interest in the 22-year-old.

However, the Whites face stiff competition for his signing this summer, as they are not the only club monitoring his current situation.

Ampadu has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for pre-season, with the club set to fly out to the US for a tour of friendlies.

Does Ethan Ampadu have a future at Chelsea?

Ampadu has been with the Blues since he was 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

But he has made just 12 appearances for the club in that time, failing to ever really break into the first team squad at Stamford Bridge.

Loan moves to RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia have seen him earn plenty of first team opportunities at senior level.

Yet it remains to be seen whether Pochettino has any real plans for him at Chelsea going forward.

The midfielder trained under the Argentine last season, but there have been no indications that he has a clear pathway into his plans for the squad.

Ampadu also has just one-year remaining on his current Chelsea contract, which could see them cash-in on him this summer in order to not lose him as a free agent in 2024, if no renewal is on the cards.

Who is interested in signing Ethan Ampadu?

A number of clubs in the Premier League are keen on the Chelsea youngster, as well as teams in Italy and Spain.

Udinese have been named as an interested party, which could also have an impact at Watford given the shared ownership structure between the two clubs.

However, it remains unclear what Ampadu’s priorities are going into the summer.

It is also unknown what kind of asking price Chelsea are looking to ask for the versatile player.

Ampadu featured 31 times in Serie A last season, helping Spezia retain their place in the Italian top flight with a 17th place finish.

The Welsh international was a key figure in the side, and earned a positive reputation for his performances.

He has now caught the eye of several scouts, with the summer transfer window now in full swing.

Leeds are hoping to add to their midfield options ahead of their return to life in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side get the new campaign underway on 6 August against Cardiff City.

Would Ethan Ampadu be a good signing for Leeds United?

Ampadu has earned a lot of solid experience in the last few years, competing in the Italian and German top flight, as well as the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether he would be keen on taking a step down to the Championship.

But, for the right price, this could be a very smart move for Leeds.

Farke will need reinforcement in midfield and Ampadu is a capable figure in that area that could bring a lot to the team in their efforts to gain promotion.