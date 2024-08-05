Highlights Ipswich battling Leeds and Watford for AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure, eyed for left-back position.

Despite interest from three English sides, Ballo-Toure turned down a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

Watford may be a better fit for Ballo-Toure due to differing ambitions compared to Leeds.

Ipswich Town are set to battle with Leeds United and Watford in a race to sign unwanted AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo has reported, via Calcio Mercato, that the Senegalese left-back, who has reportedly fallen out of favour with those at the San Siro, has been offered to the Tractor Boys, as they look to build their squad for their first season in the Premier League.

Watford were the first of the trio of English sides to have been linked with Ballo-Toure. Gianluca Di Marzio said that he was a player of interest to the Hornets. French outlet Foot Mercato then later reported that Leeds, who are short of wide defensive options, were looking at the 27-year-old.

There was an apparent agreement made between Milan and Turkish side Besiktas for the transfer of Ballo-Toure, as per Foot Mercato, but he is not said to be interested in a move to the Süper Lig. Longo has since added that the player has turned down the opportunity in Turkey.

Ipswich in race for Leeds & Watford target, Fode Ballo-Toure

The left-back, who has been put forward to them as a potential option by the rossoneri, spent last season in the Premier League with Fulham. He only featured in six league matches and made no starts for the Cottagers, but he did feature in Marco Silva's side when they played against Town in the Carabao Cup.

Ballo-Toure at least has some experience of the division, which could make him helpful to Kieran McKenna as a backup option.

Ipswich have the best left-back from the previous Championship campaign: Leif Davis. They aren't in need of challengers to his position like Watford and Leeds are.

Both have lost defensive options in this area of the park over the summer. Archie Gray, who could play at right-back and allow someone like Sam Byram to line up on the other flank, if needs be, has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites' only true options in these defensive positions are the former Norwich City man and Junior Firpo, who could go back to Spain this summer.

Jamal Lewis left Vicarage Road at the end of last season to head back to Newcastle United. He was their first-choice option in this position for much of the term - a position which currently sits vacant. They do have James Morris, but Tom Cleverley will surely want more options than just him.

Watford is the better fit for Ballo-Toure than Leeds

As much as the need for a player like the 27-year-old is probably equal for both second tier sides, the two clubs are in much different positions.

Leeds are looking to go one better than they did last season and win promotion back to the Premier League. With the state that Watford are in currently, a top-half finish would be decent for them.

Ballo-Toure really made his name as a Monaco player. He wasn't a leading figure for the Ligue 1 outfit, but he did enough to attract the attention of AC. But, from what he's shown since joining them three summers ago, he's not a top level player.

That's where United's ambitions lie, so they can't afford to have too many players on the books that aren't going to be up for the challenge of the Premier League should they get there.

The Hornets, on the other hand, aren't expected to do too well next time out. He'd probably get more opportunities there than at Elland Road to try and rebuild his reputation in European football.