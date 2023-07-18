FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba is very much a wanted man this summer after his exploits at Cardiff City last season.

It was reported exclusively by Football League World at the beginning of June that Leeds United had scouts watching the forward during the 2022/23 season.

The Yorkshire side are keen to strengthen their attack this summer and Kaba is said to be one of a number of strikers the club have looked at.

They have now seemingly been joined by fellow Championship sides Watford and Cardiff City, along with two other unnamed Championship sides, according to a UDLasPalmes.net, via WalesOnline.

However, they could all be about to miss out on the striker as La Liga side Las Palmas have reportedly made an offer for Kaba. The report states: “The footballer, yes, wants to play in yellow and return to Spain.”

It goes on to add that all that is missing is an agreement between FC Midtjylland and the Spanish side.

What is Sory Kaba’s current situation?

Kaba started his football career in Spain, playing for Alcobendas FC before moving to Elche FC in 2016.

He spent the first season in the club’s academy before moving up to the first team in 2017. He played for the Spanish club for two seasons, during which time he scored 24 goals in 64 appearances in all competitions.

In January 2019, Kaba made a permanent switch to French side Dijon, but he only stayed at the club for six months and failed to score in the 11 games he played.

It was in the summer of 2019 that he signed for FC Midtjylland, and in the four years he has been at the club, he’s played over 100 games, scored 26 goals, and provided 15 assists.

But in those four years, Kaba has also had spells away from the club on loan, with his first spell coming at OH Leuven in the 2021/22 season.

His second loan came last season, when he joined Cardiff City in the January transfer window.

Kaba has now returned to his parent club, and with 12 months left on his contract, it seems FC Midtjylland are keen to move the 27-year-old on.

How did Sory Kaba perform at Cardiff City?

As mentioned, Kaba joined the Bluebirds for the second half of the campaign, and he was an instant success at the club.

The striker scored in his first game for the Welsh club as they lost 3-1 to Middlesbrough.

The Guinea centre-forward was a big factor in Cardiff staying in the Championship, with him scoring eight goals and grabbing one assist in 17 Championship games.

This was an impressive return considering how poor Cardiff were last season and their lack of quality at the top end of the pitch.

Should Leeds, Watford or Cardiff look to sign Sory Kaba?

Kaba has a very good record at Championship level, so it isn’t a surprise teams are looking at him as a potential option this summer.

Kaba managed to go into a struggling, depleted Cardiff team and score goals, which evidently kept them in the division.

So, if he can do that for Cardiff, he is bound to be a real asset for better teams. However, it seems the forward is set for a move back to Spain, and with new managers coming in at Watford, Leeds and Cardiff, interest may not be as strong as it was previously.