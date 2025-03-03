This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are set for a crucial summer transfer window, with the goalkeeping position high on their list of priorities.

As the Whites edge closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League, there is growing concern about Illan Meslier's ability to perform at the top level.

The 25-year-old has been under scrutiny for his inconsistency and costly errors, prompting Leeds to explore potential replacements.

Among those linked with the Whites is Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale. The 26-year-old, who has vast Premier League experience, is expected to leave St Mary’s following the Saints’ likely relegation.

However, questions have arisen over whether he would be the right choice for the Whites, with FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith issuing a strong warning against the move.

Leeds United told they should avoid pursuing a deal for Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking about Leeds' reported interest in Ramsdale, Smith expressed major concerns over his suitability as Meslier’s successor.

We asked Kris: 'Leeds reportedly have Aaron Ramsdale on their radar this summer, with a potential return to France mooted for Illan Meslier. Would that be an upgrade or not? Any concerns over Ramsdale's unwanted Premier League relegation record (assuming Saints go down)?'

Smith said: “I think the sheer volume of high-profile errors from Meslier this season proves how badly Leeds need a new goalkeeper, and that's regardless of whether we get promoted or not. If we stay down, fingers will probably be pointed at him. If we go up, it’s probably in spite of the points that he's caused us to drop.

“Improving wouldn't take that much money either. You look at Sheffield United and how drastically they've improved in goal, they only paid £2m up front for Michael Cooper, and he's been absolutely outstanding.

“Ramsdale links are unsurprising because Leeds are going to need a goalkeeper, and he's got plenty of Premier League experience, and he's probably going to be available at a relatively low cost given Southampton are nailed on to get relegated.

“He's got a lot of experience at 26, and looking at his highlight reel, it's quite impressive. But I just would be swerving well clear of him, regardless of how much he costs. This season, granted he's been in an awful Southampton side, but he's not exactly covered himself in glory either.

"He’s another goalkeeper that's just got plenty of howling errors in his game, and we've seen that a lot this season. Obviously, he would be an upgrade on Meslier if we went up, but then again, that’s not exactly a high bar that we're setting for our recruitment.

"Ramsdale I don't think would be enough of a difference-maker to give Leeds a shot at staying in the Premier League."

Swapping Illan Meslier for Aaron Ramsdale would be a risky move for Leeds

Meslier’s time at Leeds has been turbulent, with his last spell in the Premier League and more recent Championship performances marked by frequent mistakes.

While he has shown flashes of quality, his inconsistency has left many fans doubting his long-term suitability. Despite recent improvements in form, the club remains keen to bring in a stronger, more reliable option.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, offers experience at the top level but carries his own baggage. His stints with Bournemouth, Sheffield United, and now Southampton have all ended in relegation, raising questions about whether he is truly the commanding presence Leeds need.

While his shot-stopping ability is undeniable, his tendency to make high-profile errors and his lack of a dominant presence in the box make him a divisive option.

Illan Meslier v Aaron Ramsdale in 24/25 (after Championship matchday 35, PL MD 27) - per FotMob Illan Meslier Aaron Ramsdale Appearances 35 19 Goals conceded 22 45 Clean sheets 20 2 Save % 72.2% 65.6%

With Premier League survival potentially at stake, Leeds United must be meticulous in their goalkeeping decision next season.

While Meslier has struggled, Ramsdale’s track record does not guarantee a significant improvement.

If Leeds are serious about solidifying their place in the top flight, they may need to look beyond both players and invest in a more dependable and commanding goalkeeper.