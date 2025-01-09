This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been linked with the signing of Mergim Berisha from Hoffenheim.

According to the Daily Mail (print edition, January 6th, page 10), the 26-year-old is a potential January transfer target for the Whites.

The future of any incoming forward additions could yet depend on Patrick Bamford, whose future is currently the subject of speculation.

Berisha has currently just one goal and one assist from 11 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Mergim Berisha - Hoffenheim league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 6 (0) 0 2024-25 11 (3) 1 (1) As of January 9th

Merghim Berisha transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of pursuing Berisha this month, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith raised his concerns over his addition.

While he believes another forward would be a welcome move, especially if Bamford does leave, he has highlighted the German’s poor goalscoring form as a concern he’d have about his arrival at Elland Road.

“If Leeds are fancying a couple of recruitments this month, aside from the obvious attacking midfield signing, I wouldn’t be against a striker joining to replace Patrick Bamford, who could be outbound,” Smith told Football League World.

“I think if an offer comes in for him the club [will be] willing to accept it.

“It also shouldn’t be a shock that, if [Daniel] Farke looks towards the Bundesliga for a signing, he knows the league obviously and has coached in it before.

“So links to someone like Mergim Berisha aren’t really outlandish and do make sense in that regard.

“Having said that though, he’s not at all in prolific goalscoring form, despite having shown decent periods over his career that he can find the net well.

“So, at the moment, I just don’t see how it makes a lot of sense for Leeds.

“We need someone that can hit the ground running and represent an improvement on what Leeds have got at the moment.

“It’s Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe that are competing for the starting position, Joel Piroe is getting the nod at the moment and, for all Piroe’s weaknesses, he’s got 10 goals and five assists this season, which is a remarkable return really, halfway through a season.

“So, whoever we sign, whether it be Berisha or someone else, they have to prove to be more of a goal threat than one of the best finishers in the league, and I just don’t think Berisha is that player.”

Berisha doesn’t fit the right profile for Bamford replacement

If Bamford does depart then it makes sense for Leeds to search for someone to take up his place in the squad.

But Berisha doesn’t quite fit as the right solution given his form in the Bundesliga over the last few years for both Hoffenheim and Augsburg, scoring 10 goals from 42 appearances.

Someone younger with greater potential, and perhaps a player with the capability of playing across the frontline, would make more sense, especially if Leeds are willing to spend to get their man.

Daniel Farke already has Piroe and Joseph at his disposal, and if an attacking midfielder does arrive, then adding Berisha on top of that wouldn’t be the best use of their resources.