Leeds United continue their push for an immediate return to the Premier League on Friday evening, travelling to Hillsborough to face a rejuvenated Sheffield Wednesday side.

Daniel Farke's side remained two points from the automatic promotion places with a win in midweek over Stoke City at Elland Road having been held to a 1-1 draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town the previous weekend.

Junior Firpo's injury record a concern for FLW Leeds fan pundit

Spanish defender Junior Firpo signed for the club in 2021 upon their return to the top flight from Barcelona. Though he has impressed at points this term, his time at Elland Road has been one plagued with injury, despite featuring 71 times in all competitions.

It has been called into question whether the 27-year-old should be offered a new contract at the club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of next year.

Whites' FLW fan pundit Kris Smith has been impressed with the Spaniard's recent form, but insists that his injury problems could be a stumbling block, going on to express the need for Farke to bring in extra bodies in the full-back position, no matter the division they find themselves in next season.

"At the moment, I don't see any reason why we need to rush into a new deal for Firpo," Smith began.

"He is playing really well for us, and he's been a really important outlet on the left, but he has such long-standing injury problems and his consistency is a major problem.

"If he manages to keep himself fit until the end of the season and heads into pre-season for next year looking really sharp and keeps up his form, it would be well worth considering a new contract for him.

"Despite this, whether or not we keep Firpo, we still need at least one left-back in the summer, knowing that we need someone that isn't a defensive reliability if we're in the Premier League that is, and someone that isn't injury prone because Byram and Firpo are both injuries waiting to happen.

"Relying on Firpo's form and fitness has been a major issue for us for years, even when we signed him from Barcelona. Even if we go back up, or even if we don't, we need to make sure that can't happen anymore."

Leeds United struggles in the full-back position this season

This season has seen Farke's side struggle for continuity, particularly in the full-back positions of his side due to injuries, loans and other differing circumstances.

At the start of the campaign, the club announced the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence on a season-long loan, only to see his move terminated after just seven games. Despite this, the club allowed Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough for the remainder of the campaign, leaving them short of options.

Firpo has missed 18 games of the season with several niggling injuries, with backup option Sam Byram being reduced to substitute appearances after a solid start to the campaign, although he did play 88 minutes in their recent victory over the Potters.

The emergence of Archie Gray in the right-back birth has proved to be a huge success for Farke's side this season, but you can't help but feel as though reinforcements are needed, particularly in that area, if Leeds are to return to the Premier League this season.