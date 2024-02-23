Highlights Leeds are interested in signing Ebosele from Udinese in the summer.

Leeds United are set to compete for the signing of Festy Ebosele this summer.

According to HITC, the Whites are interested in the former Derby County defender ahead of the summer market.

Ebosele is currently plying his trade with Serie A side Udinese, and has cemented his place as a key part of the team this year.

He has featured 24 times in the Italian top flight, including 19 starts, with the team sitting 14th in the table.

The Ireland international has a contract with Udinese until the summer of 2027, having signed from the Rams in 2022.

Festy Ebosele transfer interest

Leeds are eyeing a move for Ebosele at the end of the season, as Daniel Farke eyes improvements to his defensive options.

Ebosele can play as a full-back or wing-back on the right flank, and is capable of getting forward and being involved in attack, whilst providing defensive qualities too.

This could suit Farke’s style of play, with the German’s side currently lacking full-back options.

Connor Roberts was signed in the January window on loan from Burnley, with Archie Gray also filling in at right-back at times, moving across from midfield. Leeds are set to lose Luke Ayling in the summer and, whilst Rasmus Kristensen will return from a loan with Roma, there is going to be a changing of the guard at full-back this summer, whatever division the club is in.

However, Leeds will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Ebosele has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in Serie A, and is considered one of the top young prospects in the division.

His performances for Udinese have also earned him a call-up to the Ireland national team, receiving two caps in his career so far.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could convince Udinese to sell Ebosele this year, but his contract situation means that they have no immediate need to cash in.

Leeds’ league status may also play a role in determining his next destination, as Spurs can offer him Premier League football in any potential move.

Leeds United league position

Farke’s side currently occupy the top two spot in the Championship, but are level on points with third place Ipswich Town.

The Yorkshire outfit holds a goal difference edge over Kieran McKenna’s side, with 13 games remaining in the term.

Leeds face a big test on Friday evening when they host league leaders Leicester City at Elland Road.

The Whites have won their first eight games of the new year, so will be looking to make it nine wins from nine in 2024 against the Foxes.

The big top of the table clash gets underway at 8pm.

Ebosele would be a good pick-up for a number of clubs

Ebosele has shown a lot of promise with his performances in Udinese, establishing himself as a regular starter at a top flight level.

If Leeds fail to gain promotion then that could hurt their chances of securing a deal, especially if Spurs show concrete interest.

This is an area where the club will need to strengthen in the summer, and Ebosele could be a very smart solution.

His versatility on the right-wing will be very useful, and he has the potential to improve and become a key player for a Premier League side in the future.