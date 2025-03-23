Leeds United fans have seen a lot of flops come and go at Elland Road over the years, particularly during their last stint in the Championship between 2011 and 2020.

Supporters will recall the seemingly random signings made by eccentric owner Massimo Cellino, but even after the Italian left in 2017, Leeds’ transfer approach remained scattergun once Victor Orta arrived.

In 2017, the Whites signed Pawel Cibicki on a four-year deal from Molde. By the end of his contract length, he had been banned by FIFA.

Pawel Cibicki cost Leeds £145k per appearance

Cibicki arrived at Elland Road from Swedish giants Malmo FF in the summer of 2017, with Leeds adding the Swede to their squad on deadline day for a reported £1.45m.

The attacker was Leeds' 14th arrival of the window, with the Whites hoping to replace the goals of striker Chris Wood after he had been sold to Premier League Burnley.

An international for Sweden at under-21 level, Cibicki was also eligible for Poland, having played games at youth level.

Cibicki’s versatility was a big selling point for Leeds, as he was able to be deployed as a striker or on the wing.

Straight away it became apparent that manager Thomas Christensen was unsure, with Cibicki restricted to appearances in the EFL Cup.

Once Leeds had been knocked out by Premier League Leicester City in the fourth round, Cibicki found himself on the bench – or more often, out of the matchday squad entirely.

He finally made his Championship debut in December, over three months after he joined, recording an assist in a 3-1 win away at Queens Park Rangers that came via a Kemar Roofe hat-trick.

The following week, Cibicki set up the winner in a 1-0 victory over Norwich City. Those back-to-back assists clearly encouraged his manager to give Cibicki a run in the side, but they would prove to be his last goal contributions in a Leeds shirt.

Cibicki would start three more games, before being dropped to the bench for the next four Championship fixtures.

Aside from a start against Newport County in the FA Cup, when the Whites were embarrassed by the League Two side, Cibicki would come off the bench two more times in January to bring his tally of Leeds appearances up to 10.

Pawel Cibicki appearances for Leeds United 2017-18, as per transfermarkt.co.uk Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 7 0 2 EFL Cup 2 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 Total 10 0 2

But after a minute of action against Hull City, Cibicki found himself largely out of the picture, aside from a few times being named on the bench.

By the end of the season it had become clear that Leeds would not be keeping the man failing to impress Paul Heckingbottom or his successor, Marcelo Bielsa.

That kicked off a procession of loan moves, country-hopping with spells at Molde in Norway, IF Elfsborg in his native Sweden, and the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag.

£1.45m for 10 appearances.

Ban for Pawel Cibicki away from Leeds

One of those loan moves would prove costly for Cibicki.

Whilst playing for Elsborg back in 2019, it was alleged that Cibicki had deliberately picked up a booking.

This was investigated by the Swedish police, culminating in Cibicki being banned by the Swedish FA for four years.

FIFA upheld this ban, enforcing it worldwide – and effectively halting Cibicki’s playing career. At the time of the investigation, Cibicki was still a Leeds player out on loan at ADO Den Haag.

Before the investigation had finished, Leeds had recalled the winger, before cancelling his contract so he could join Pogon Szczecin in Poland.

After just five games for Pogon, Cibicki was banned until February 2nd 2025, making more headlines - for the wrong reasons - than he ever did at Elland Road.