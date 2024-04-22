Highlights Ezgjan Alioski played a key role in Leeds United's journey back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

At the time, the Whites had been outside the top flight of English football since 2004, having even fallen down to League One in a 16-year absence, with financial troubles causing them major problems in the 2000s.

When Bielsa arrived at the club in 2018, Leeds had been one of the longest-serving teams in the Championship, having many failed attempts to make the play-off places.

But in just his second season, Leeds won the Championship in style, finishing ten points clear of West Bromwich Albion in second place after play-off heartbreak in his first 12 months.

Bielsa did this by inheriting a squad of players who many would never have said had the quality to play in the Premier League, but he managed to get the best out of them.

Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Kalvin Phillips would be some of the first names to come to people’s heads when thinking of some of the players Bielsa got the best out of - but another is Ezgjan Alioski.

Alioski was unknown when he arrived at Leeds

The man who is known to many as ‘Gjanni’ had made his name playing in Switzerland at Lugano. His final season at the club was his best, scoring 16 goals and assisting 14 goals in 34 league games as they finished third in the Swiss top flight.

His impressive form led to Leeds signing him for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal, with the then 25-year-old was given the number 10 shirt.

The Macedonian’s first goal for the club came in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, with the winger going on to contribute to 12 goals in a campaign that, despite a great start under Thomas Christiansen, ended in a mid-table struggle under Paul Heckingbottom.

Then, Bielsa came in, which completely changed everything. He made Leeds’ squad a pressing machine, with many teams in the Championship failing to deal with this.

This campaign would also see Alioski be moved to left-back eventually after an injury to Barry Douglas, which is where he would play for the majority of the rest of his time in Yorkshire - a real solution to his inconsistent output as a winger and tendency to drift offside. He was an attack-minded left-back and struggled defensively at times, but given the ball dominance of a Bielsa side in both the Championship and Premier League, he got away with it.

Finishing third, the season ended in disappointment, losing in the play-offs in dramatic fashion to rivals Derby County.

Alioski would go on to be extremely popular at Leeds

The 19/20 season would see Leeds get better and better, and it was shown in them going one better and winning the Championship. Despite Stuart Dallas starting more games in Alioski’s new left-back position, his involvement in Leeds’ attack would not lessen.

He would score his first goal of the campaign in a 3-0 win over Stoke City, and would also get two assists in a thrilling 5-4 win away at Birmingham City. The season would unfortunately be paused in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but when it restarted three months later, Leeds would go on an unbeaten eight-game run to the title after losing at Cardiff City. In the end, Alioski would go on to make 39 appearances in that campaign, becoming an integral part of the team overall, notching five goals and five assists.

In the Premier League, many had an optimistic feeling about how they would fare in the top flight due to Bielsa’s style of play, and they certainly lived up to the hype, with Alioski going on to play a big part as the club's first-choice left-back.

The Whites would finish in ninth place, finishing just three points off qualifying for Europe. Making his first start of the season in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, he would go on to play in 36 of Leeds’ 38 Premier League games, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Leeds offered him a new contract at the conclusion of the campaign, but after failing to agree on terms, he would leave at the end of his contract, joining Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. He would leave Elland Road scoring 22 goals and registering 17 assists in 171 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Ezgjan Alioski's Leeds stats (league only, as per FotMob) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 20/21 Premier League 36 2 3 19/20 Championship 39 5 3 18/19 Championship 44 7 5 17/18 Championship 42 7 5

Many Leeds fans would post various tributes on social media following his departure, which cemented him as a fan favourite. He will be remembered fondly by Leeds fans for his passion for the club, and his energetic performances. He was erratic at times, but that nature was meant for Bielsa and the South American will have loved inheriting such a player to suit his system perfectly.