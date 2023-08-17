Highlights Leeds United have had a tough start to the season, with injuries and player departures adding to their struggles.

West Bromwich Albion got their first win of the season but made the game against Swansea more difficult than it needed to be.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw, as both teams have uncertainties and it could be a tight match.

Leeds United take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at Elland Road on Friday night.

It has been a tough start for the Whites on their return to the second tier and after rescuing a point against Cardiff City on the opening day, they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's stoppage-time penalty sealing all three points for the Blues.

Daniel Farke will again be without Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra after he confirmed the duo, along with Helder Costa, are currently training away from the rest of the squad as speculation increases over their future.

The Baggies picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Semi Ajayi gave Albion the lead in the 18th minute after the Swans' failed to deal with Darnell Furlong's long throw, and they took full control of the game after the break, with Carl Rushworth's own goal doubling their advantage and John Swift adding a third from the penalty spot.

However, the visitors responded, and they pulled one back when Harry Darling headed home in the 74th minute before Nathan Wood finished from close range six minutes later to set up a tense finish, but the hosts held on.

The game sees Baggies manager Carlos Corberan return to Elland Road, where he was previously assistant to Marcelo Bielsa, while was linked with the Leeds vacancy on two occasions this year following Jesse Marsch's sacking in February and Sam Allardyce's exit in June.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes there will be little to separate the two sides on Friday night, predicting a 1-1 draw.

"It is already not looking quite right at Leeds. Players are leaving, some may not want to be there, injuries are already mounting up and results haven’t been there yet," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"West Brom got an important win over Swansea after losing at Blackburn on opening day. It is still early days to really see what their level is like this season, so I’ll go for a draw here."

Will Leeds United beat West Brom?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Leeds may come into the game as slight favourites, particularly with the backing of the passionate Elland Road crowd behind them, but the Whites are incredibly short on options in the forward areas with Gnonto, Sinisterra and Costa not currently involved with the squad and Patrick Bamford out injured.

West Brom had a disappointing start to the season with back-to-back defeats in league and cup and while they did pick up three points against Swansea, they made it much more complicated that it needed to be after being in a comfortable position in the game.

As Prutton says, it is tough to make a judgement on either side ahead of this one, so it could be quite a tight encounter.

It is a good opportunity for the Baggies to take advantage of the uncertainty at Leeds, but a draw feels the most likely outcome.