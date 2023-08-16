Leeds United host West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on Friday evening, with the Whites still in search of their first win under new boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City.

Birmingham City substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz showed remarkable composure to score an injury-time penalty with his first touch to beat the Whites on matchday two in the Championship.

The game was a dull affair and appeared as though it would end all square in a drab goalless draw at St. Andrew's.

But Blues won a penalty bang on 90 minutes when Daniel James was adjudged to have fouled Ethan Laird, with the veteran striker converting the resulting spot-kick to leave Leeds with just a point from their first two games against Birmingham and Cardiff City.

On the other hand, West Brom claimed a first win of the season as they held on for a 3-2 victory in a frenetic game against Swansea City.

Semi Ajayi smashed the Baggies into a first-half lead after Swansea failed to deal with a long throw and Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth then turned the ball into his own net when another Albion set-piece was not cleared after the break.

John Swift's penalty looked to have settled the contest, but a late flurry from the Swans saw the game finish 3-2, with Harry Darling heading home before Nathan Wood bundled in his first senior goal.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly for either side, and the futures of key players will remain uncertain in both camps. That is particularly true of recently relegated Leeds and many players remaining the subject of much interest during the summer already.

Former Leeds academy and assistant coach Carlos Corberan will be looking to get one over on his former employers, with Leeds facing yet another stern test as they search for their first win of the campaign.

Early Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion team news

Leeds are struggling with issues all over the park, with Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper the latest players to join the treatment table over the last week or two.

Dutch winger Summerville could be out for another week or so with a groin issue, whilst a ruptured plantar fascia against Cardiff City will put Cooper out of action for around seven or eight weeks.

Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far, as well as Mateo Joseph, who was pictured on crutches, too.

Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas remain long-term absentees, dating back to last season. Leeds also may be without Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra again, with the pair said to be unavailable for the clash with Birmingham.

As for West Brom, they will of course be missing USA international striker Daryl Dike, who underwent achilles surgery in April after rupturing it against Stoke City - his comeback isn't expected until the back end of 2023.

Josh Maja made his debut for the Baggies against Swansea from the bench and may be pushing to start. Brandon Thomas-Asante was not involved in the squad at all, having scored his first goal of the season in the cup; he left the Potteries with a knock which prevents him from being involved but could return at Elland Road.

More team news will be available following Farke and Corberan's press conferences later this week.

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion kick-off time confirmed

Leeds United v West Brom will take place on Friday 18th August 2023 – 20:00 (UK), and is the opening fixture of the Championship's third round of fixtures.

The full list of games for gameweek three in the Championship is as follows:

18/08/2023 20:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

19/08/2023 12:30 Plymouth Argyle v Southampton

19/08/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

19/08/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City

19/08/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Cardiff City

19/08/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

19/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End

19/08/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Watford

19/08/2023 15:00 Sunderland v Rotherham United

19/08/2023 15:00 Swansea City v Coventry City

20/08/2023 12:00 Norwich City v Millwall

Are tickets still available for Leeds United v West Brom?

The nature of the game including two of the Championship's heavy-hitters has meant ticket availability has run out but there are still some hospitality tickets available on the Leeds United website, here.

Will Leeds United v West Brom shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel and on Sky Sports Main Event, with Plymouth Argyle against Southampton and Norwich City against Millwall also selected this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Leeds United v West Brom?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football or the Sky Go app. Also, a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV on Saturday.