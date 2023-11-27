Highlights Leeds United and Swansea City face off in a midweek clash following disappointing performances over the weekend.

Leeds is in better form with 10 points from their last five games, while Swansea has only accumulated five points.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will likely miss the match due to a hamstring injury, but Pascal Struijk is available as a replacement.

Leeds United and Swansea City are set to meet in a midweek clash, this week.

Both sides will be going into the game off the back of disappointing weekends.

Leeds missed out on an opportunity to make up even more ground on the two league leaders by drawing away at relegation-placed Rotherham United. The Swans also took just one point from their Saturday game, throwing away a 2-0 lead at home to Hull City.

The Whites are certainly going into the fixture in a better vain of form, despite the frustrating result last Friday. They've taken 10 points from a possible 15 in their last five games, compared to Swansea's five.

Even still, the Championship can throw up some weird and wonderful results, and there's potential for that in this game. Here's everything you need to know about Leeds United v Swansea City.

Leeds United team news

The club's captain, Liam Cooper, picked up yet another frustrating injury at the weekend. He has a problem in his hamstring and looks set to miss the game against Michael Duff's side. What will calm the nerves of Leeds fans is that Pascal Struijk, a likely replacement for Cooper, made his return to first team action against Rotherham.

Sam Byram could also make a return to Daniel Farke's starting XI against Swansea. Junior Firpo, who occupied the left-back role against the Millers, didn't make much of an impact. Byram was an unused sub in that match, and hasn't played since the side's 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle, earlier this month.

Swansea City team news

Harrison Ashby had to leave the pitch after just 10 minutes against Hull. The Newcastle United loanee suffered a setback not long after moving to the Swans, and it looks to be another tale of bad luck for the defender. There haven't been any updates on the exact severity of the injury.

City have a long list of injuries to deal with at the moment, but, even though there are hopes that some of them, like Myko Kuharevich, could return soon, there isn't any expectation that there will be any new returning players for the Leeds match.

In some good news, Josh Key played his first game since the Leicester game at the end of October. He picked up an ankle injury that sidelined him until the weekend just gone, when he made a very brief appearance from the bench.

"It was good to be on the bench and get the chance to get some minutes," said Key to the club's website.

"Things have really settled down with the ankle, and I am happy with it. It’s felt like a long five-and-a-half weeks."

How to watch Leeds v Swansea

This midweek Championship clash is being shown on TV. The 7:45pm clash will be shown on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday night.

Tickets for Leeds v Swansea

For the Leeds fans that want to watch the match at Elland Road, there are plenty of tickets still available. Click the link here to buy tickets.

Tickets are away fans are also still available. Prices for Swans fans range from £10 to £45, depending on which age category you fit into. Click the link here to buy tickets in the away end.

What time is Leeds v Swansea on at

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th November.