Leeds United v Stoke City: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World will be live from Elland Road this afternoon as Leeds United host Stoke City for an important game at both ends of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Leeds are pushing for a return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa and, after a couple of huge midweek results for their promotion rivals, there is real pressure on them to pick up three points against Stoke.

However, Michael O’Neill’s men offer an interesting obstacle for the Whites; Stoke are performing poorly but, on paper, they’ve an extremely strong core of players and are capable of picking up wins of this ilk despite fighting for their lives.

As our graphic above shows, both enter the contest on the back of a weekend win, which could lead to two unchanged XIs going up against each other.

There are dilemmas for both coaches, with Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa available for Leeds again, whilst Tom Ince bagged a goal from the bench for Stoke on Saturday; a hectic schedule might be starting to pinch a bit, but changes will be limited.

On paper, these two are evenly matched in terms of talent, but the Championship table and stat list perform heavily in the favour of the home side.

Leeds score more goals, concede less and have more of the ball. Goals flow throughout Bielsa’s side, with Patrick Bamford leading the way with 15 to his name.

There’s plenty of threat from Stoke’s midfield, but this meeting sees O’Neill’s men as underdogs fighting a tough battle against a Championship heavyweight in Bielsa.

A home win looks a banker as you crunch the numbers and look at how Leeds made easy work of Stoke back in August, yet there’s all kinds of pressure building at Elland Road and Stoke have the players to cause an upset.

Expect a tense atmosphere despite just a couple of hundred packing into a behind closed doors Elland Road, with the Championship gearing up for an epic run-in.

Both ends of the Championship are watching as Gameweek 42 concludes.